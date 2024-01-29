Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    69th Filmfare Awards: '12th Fail' wins best film; Vikrant Massey, Rani Mukherjee, Shefali Shah wins big

    The 69th Filmfare Awards are being announced today at Gandhinagar, Gujarat with Gujarat Tourism. Janhvi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and others performed at the grand event. Here's a list of the critics award

    The 69th Filmfare Awards are being announced today at Gandhinagar, Gujarat with Gujarat Tourism. Janhvi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor and others performed at the grand event. Here's a list of the critics award. 

    The Filmfare Award for Best Film was bagged by Manoj Vajpayee starrer 'Joram'. Writer, director Devashish Makhija collected the award presented by Rajkummar Rao.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Rani Mukherjee, Shefali Shah were the joint winners for the 'Best Actress (Critic's) for 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' and 'Three Of Us'. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Vikrant Massey collected the coveted 'Best Actor' (Critic's) choice for his film '12th Fail'. The movie is the story of IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma who dared to dream big even after having failed his class 12 exams. His resilience eventually helped him crack UPSC is order to become an IPS officer. Vikrant Massey's portrayal of Manoj Sharma's character has been outstanding. Vidhu Vinod Chopra also bagged the 'Best Director' award for the movie. At the time of writing this article the award for the best film of the year was announced.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Best Film Award

    The best film for the year 2023 award was bagged by '12th fail'. The whole team of '12th Fail' collected the award. Earlier on Alia Bhatt also gave her vote for '12th Fail' as it touched her heart and 'hit the right spots'. Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar and other's from the team collected the award.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

