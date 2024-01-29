69 Filmfare Awards: David Dhawan honored with Lifetime Achievement, Aditya Rawal wins Best Debut Male

The 69th Filmfare Awards commenced in Gujarat's Gandhi Nagar and the audiences got to witness many dance performances and several awards.

The 69th Filmfare Awards have commenced in Gujarat's Gandhi Nagar and Karan Johar, the host, made a big entrance alongside his co-host, Manish Paul. Several superstars, including Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, will perform at the huge event. Tripti Dimrii will also be making her Filmfare dance debut today.

David Dhawan honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award

Bollywood's ace director David Dhawan has been honored with the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award 2024.

Aditya Rawal wins the Filmfare Award for Best Debut (Male)

Aditya Rawal won the Filmfare Award for Best Debut (Male) for the film 'Faraaz'.

The highly anticipated nomination list for the 69th Filmfare Awards was recently announced. Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' has received the most nominations, with 19. Shah Rukh Khan, who had one of the best years of his career in 2023, received two nominations for Best Actor.