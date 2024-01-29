Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    69 Filmfare Awards: David Dhawan honored with Lifetime Achievement, Aditya Rawal wins Best Debut Male

    The 69th Filmfare Awards commenced in Gujarat's Gandhi Nagar and the audiences got to witness many dance performances and several awards.

    69 Filmfare Awards: David Dhawan honored with Lifetime Achievement, Aditya Rawal wins Best Debut Male RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jan 29, 2024, 12:00 AM IST

    The 69th Filmfare Awards have commenced in Gujarat's Gandhi Nagar and Karan Johar, the host, made a big entrance alongside his co-host, Manish Paul. Several superstars, including Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan, will perform at the huge event. Tripti Dimrii will also be making her Filmfare dance debut today.

    David Dhawan honoured with Lifetime Achievement Award

    Bollywood's ace director David Dhawan has been honored with the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award 2024.

    Aditya Rawal wins the Filmfare Award for Best Debut (Male)

    Aditya Rawal won the Filmfare Award for Best Debut (Male) for the film 'Faraaz'.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare)

    Also read: Bigg Boss 17 final: Ankita gets evicted; Abhishek, Mannara, Munawar are the top 3 contestants

    The highly anticipated nomination list for the 69th Filmfare Awards was recently announced. Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' has received the most nominations, with 19. Shah Rukh Khan, who had one of the best years of his career in 2023, received two nominations for Best Actor. 

    Last Updated Jan 29, 2024, 12:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 17 final: Ankita gets evicted; Abhishek, Mannara, Munawar are the top 3 contestants RKK

    Bigg Boss 17 final: Ankita gets evicted; Abhishek, Mannara, Munawar are the top 3 contestants

    'Karna': Janhvi Kapoor to work with Suriya in Mahabharata-based film? Here's what we know RKK

    'Karna': Janhvi Kapoor to work with Suriya in Mahabharata-based film? Here's what we know

    Karan Johar teases for new movie; fans guess it's 'Sarzameen' starring Kajol, Ibrahim Ali Khan ATG

    Karan Johar teases for new movie; fans guess it's 'Sarzameen' starring Kajol, Ibrahim Ali Khan

    Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Pooja Bhatt supports Mannara Chopra; backs her for being graceful ATG

    Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Pooja Bhatt supports Mannara Chopra; backs her for being graceful

    WATCH: Nick Jonas performs first concert in India, blushes as fans shout 'Jiju' RKK

    WATCH: Nick Jonas performs first concert in India, blushes as fans shout 'Jiju'

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss 17 final: Ankita gets evicted; Abhishek, Mannara, Munawar are the top 3 contestants RKK

    Bigg Boss 17 final: Ankita gets evicted; Abhishek, Mannara, Munawar are the top 3 contestants

    US soldiers killed in drone attack on base in Jordan; Joe Biden blames radical Iran-backed militant groups

    3 US soldiers killed in drone attack on base in Jordan; Joe Biden blames radical Iran-backed militant groups

    Now we are together and will remain so Nitish Kumar's first response post record ninth oath

    'Now we are together and will remain so...' Nitish Kumar's first response post record ninth oath (WATCH)

    Bhumi Pednekar to Kartik Aaryan, celebs spotted in the city RKK

    Bhumi Pednekar to Kartik Aaryan, celebs spotted in the city

    Australian Open 2024: PM Anthony Albanese booed during presentation ceremony as Sinner clinches title (WATCH) snt

    Australian Open 2024: PM Anthony Albanese booed during presentation ceremony as Sinner clinches title (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path (WATCH)

    Republic Day 2024: 4 women officers to debut as artillery regiment contingent commanders on Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon