    Bigg Boss 17 final: Ankita gets evicted; Abhishek, Mannara, Munawar are the top 3 contestants

    Ankita Lokhande exited as the fourth-place candidate on Sunday, January 28.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jan 28, 2024, 11:28 PM IST

    Anikita Lokhande has been ousted from Bigg Boss 17. After months of delighting the audience on Salman Khan's iconic reality show, Ankita exited as the fourth-place candidate on Sunday, January 28. The other finalists on the show included Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, and Arun Mahashetty. Arun was the fifth to be eliminated and now Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra are the top three contestants.

    The actress earned news throughout her career for the complexity of her relationships, whether with her husband Vicky Jain, Vicky's mother, or even her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput.

    Also read: 'Karna': Janhvi Kapoor to work with Suriya in Mahabharata-based film? Here's what we know

    The feud between Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande began in the second week, when the actress stated feeling emotionally abandoned by her businessman husband. Their relationship frequently took a negative turn, resulting in numerous heated disputes. These disagreements had an emotional impact on Ankita, particularly once Vicky's mother entered the family. However, later in the episode, Vicky apologized to her for his actions. He dropped to his knees and confessed that he hadn't realized his actions were improper. Ankita and Vicky's performance on 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' showed their marriage's highs and lows.

