"There's always opinions": Nithya Menen breaks reacts to National Award criticism and Sai Pallavi comparisons

Nithya Menen addresses controversy over her National Film Award win for "Thiruchitrambalam," saying differing opinions on awards are expected. She's now set to star alongside Dhanush in his upcoming directorial venture "Idly Kadai," generating excitement among fans, especially after her award-winning performance.

Nithya Menen has won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her performance in the film "Thiruchitrambalam." However, there have been reactions suggesting that the award should have gone to Sai Pallavi for her role in "Gargi." In response to the situation, Nithya Menen has broken silence and given her opinion.

Nithya Menen stated that differing opinions about awards are always to be expected. She mentioned that some people feel a particular film shouldn't have received an award, while others question why an award wasn't given to them if they didn't win. She acknowledged that criticism around awards is common.

“There's always opinions. If you don't get it, then they say, 'Oh, maybe she's not doing film.' Then you get it; they say, 'Oh, not for this film, maybe another film.' If you don't get it, they're like, 'Oh! why didn't she get it?' It will always be there," she said.

Currently, Nithya Menen is set to star as the female lead in Dhanush's upcoming film 'Idly Kadai'. Dhanush will also be directing the movie, and reports suggest that Nithya will portray an interesting character.

Fans of Dhanush are eagerly awaiting this project, especially since he is taking on the dual role of actor and director. There are also reports that Ashok Selvan will play a crucial role in the film. The excitement is palpable as Nithya, who won a National Award for her role in "Thiruchitrambalam," will be featured again in Dhanush's new film. Following the recent lifting of restrictions by the producers, Dhanush has reportedly begun shooting in Theni.

