    Kunchacko Boban and Fahadh Faasil's Bougainvillea hits theatres, advance ticket sales at Rs 1.26 crores

    "Bougainvillea", a Malayalam crime thriller, hits theaters today (Oct 17). Directed by Amal Neerad, it stars Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil, and Jyothirmayi, who returns after 11 years. Advance ticket sales cross ₹1.26 crore, indicating strong demand for this gripping story of love, mystery, and suspense.

    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Oct 17, 2024, 11:10 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 17, 2024, 11:11 AM IST

    The highly anticipated Malayalam crime action thriller, Bougainvillea, has hit theaters worldwide today (October 17). Directed and written by Amal Neerad, the film boasts an impressive lineup of talent, including Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil, and Jyothirmayi in lead roles.

    Jyothirmayi's return to cinema after an 11-year hiatus adds to the excitement surrounding the film. Produced by Jyothirmayi and Kunchacko Boban under Amal Neerad Productions and Udaya Pictures, Bougainvillea has already generated significant buzz.

    Advance ticket sales have crossed Rs 1 crore in Kerala alone, indicating strong demand and anticipation. As per reports, final presales is at Rs 1.26 crore from 1,010 shows. With its gripping storyline and star-studded cast, Bougainvillea is poised to make a substantial impact at the box office.

    The film's narrative revolves around Royce and Reethu, a happily married couple whose lives are turned upside down after an accident leaves Reethu mentally unstable. As ACP David Koshy investigates the mysterious disappearance of tourists in Kerala, Reethu emerges as the primary suspect.

    Also Read: Bougainvillea REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Fahadh Faasil-Kunchacko Boban's film worth the hype?

    Kunchacko Boban plays Dr. Royce Thomas, while Fahadh Faasil takes on the role of ACP David Koshy IPS. Jyothirmayi's portrayal of Reethu Thomas marks her comeback to cinema. The supporting cast includes Sharaf U Dheen, Veena Nandakumar, Srinda, Jinu Joseph, Nisthar Sait, Shobi Thilakan, Vijilesh Karayad, Athira Patel, and Varsha Ramesh.

    Anend C. Chandran's cinematography, Vivek Harshan's editing, and Sushin Shyam's music come together to create an engaging cinematic experience. Amal Neerad has collaborated with Lajo Jose for the movie's screenplay. Distributed by A & A Release, Bougainvillea promises to be a thrilling ride.

    Also Read: Sunny Leone to Nora Fatehi-6 Canadian actresses working in India

