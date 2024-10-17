Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Virat Kohli dismissed for duck in Test match against NZ, sets embarrassing record among active players

    Virat Kohli was dismissed for a duck in the 1st Test against New Zealand, earning his 38th international duck, an unwanted record.

    Kohli dismissed for duck in Test match against New Zealand, sets embarrassing record among active players
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Oct 17, 2024, 2:44 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 17, 2024, 2:46 PM IST

    Bengaluru: In the first Test against New Zealand, Virat Kohli was dismissed for a duck, facing only nine balls before being caught by Glenn Phillips at leg gully off the bowling of William O'Rourke. This marks the 38th duck of Kohli's international career, earning him the record for the most ducks among active cricketers, a distinction he shares with New Zealand's Tim Southee.

    Among currently active players, Kohli leads with 38 ducks, followed by Rohit Sharma with 33 and England's Jonny Bairstow with 32. Notable Indian bowlers with high duck counts include Zaheer Khan (43) and Ishant Sharma (40). Former cricketers Harbhajan Singh (37) and Anil Kumble (35) are ahead of Kohli in terms of ducks. In the overall record, Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya holds the title for the most ducks, having been dismissed for zero 50 times. Other players with more ducks than Kohli include Mahela Jayawardene (44), Chris Gayle (43), Younis Khan (42), and Ricky Ponting (39).

    In the Test match against New Zealand, the Indian batting lineup faltered significantly, leading to the team's all-out total of just 46 runs—the lowest score for India on home soil. After winning the toss and choosing to bat, they struggled against New Zealand's bowlers, with Matt Henry taking five wickets and William O'Rourke claiming four. Rishabh Pant was the top scorer for India with 20 runs, while Yashasvi Jaiswal was the only other batsman to reach double figures, contributing 13 runs. Five players, including Kohli, were dismissed without scoring.

