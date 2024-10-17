Heartwarming! Doctor dresses baby girl born on Vijayadashami as Goddess Durga; Internet is all hearts (WATCH)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Born on the auspicious day of Vijayadashami, the baby was dressed as Goddess Durga by a the doctor, filling the hospital ward with a celebratory atmosphere.

    Shweta Kumari
    First Published Oct 17, 2024, 2:47 PM IST

    In a heartwarming gesture that has captured the attention and adoration of people online, a newborn baby girl was welcomed into the world in a truly divine way. Born on the auspicious day of Vijayadashami, the baby was dressed as Goddess Durga by a the doctor, filling the hospital ward with a celebratory atmosphere.

    The baby girl, swaddled in red and gold, the traditional colors of Durga, and a tiny bindi on forehead, was brought to her parents by the attending lady doctor, who dressed the newborn as Maa Ambe, symbolizing the strength and power of the goddess.

    As the doctor gently carried the baby into the room, the parents, overwhelmed with emotion, touched their child's tiny feet to seek blessings, a touching display of reverence that quickly caught the attention of relatives and hospital staff.

    A video of the tender moment quickly made their way to social media, where people couldn’t help but express their awe. Comments flooded in, describing the scene as "the best thing on the Internet today," with users showering the post with hearts, smiles, and tearful emojis, touched by the pure devotion and joy radiating from the event.

