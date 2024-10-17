6 Sara Ali Khan inspired hairstyles for festive season

Lifestyle
No matter how expensive and gorgeous the outfit is, if the hairstyle isn't perfect, the whole look is ruined. So, we have brought Sara Ali Khan's hairstyles for you.
If you are wearing a Sharara or Kurti, this Sara Ali Khan hairstyle is best. The actress has curled her hair and tied some from the upper side. It's quite easy.
If you have a heavy lehenga or suit, you can choose this hairstyle. It will take a maximum of 15 minutes to make. The actress has curled her hair from the bottom, giving it volume.
Women think high ponytails only look good with casuals, but that's not the case. You can make a high ponytail to give a perfect look to a suit and heavy jewelry.
From festive seasons to weddings and parties, women love the bun hairstyle. If your hair is short, you can carry such a low bun without showing much creativity.
If the hair is cut in multiple steps, it is not good to experiment too much with it. You can puff the hair from the front and put clips at the back. This is best for a simple look.
If you have short hair and can't style it, then this Sara Ali look is perfect. The actress has given a braided look to short hair which looks decent.