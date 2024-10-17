Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss 18: 'New account shuru..', Chahat Pandey apologises to Vivian Dsena after their heated argument

    Chahat Pandey seeks forgiveness from Vivian Dsena in Bigg Boss 18 after their heated arguments, aiming to start fresh and improve their relationship.
     

    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Oct 17, 2024, 2:03 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 17, 2024, 2:03 PM IST

    In the thrilling landscape of Bigg Boss 18, the rivalry between contestants Vivian Dsena and Chahat Pandey has become a focal point for viewers. Their clashes have showcased their strong personalities, leading to intense moments that have captivated audiences. However, recent developments suggest that Chahat is now ready to extend an olive branch and seek reconciliation.

    Following a heated argument over the use of the washroom, Chahat decided to confront Vivian in the garden area where he was sitting. She approached him directly, asking what she had done to upset him. Vivian remained composed, advising Chahat to speak first since she had initiated the conversation. This moment set the stage for a heartfelt exchange between the two contestants.

    Chahat took the opportunity to apologize, expressing regret if her actions had hurt Vivian. However, she also shared her feelings about the situation, stating that she felt he was insensitive regarding the washroom issue. This candid dialogue allowed both of them to voice their grievances, paving the way for a potential resolution.

    Vivian accepted her apology graciously, stating, "Apology accepted. Let’s start fresh." This willingness to move forward marked a significant shift in their relationship. The conversation was captured and shared by a user named Snuggle Kitty on social media, quickly garnering attention from fans who are invested in the evolving dynamics of the show.

    The initial conflict arose when Vivian felt Chahat was being unreasonable by not vacating the bed entirely and choosing not to sleep in the bedroom due to noise from fellow contestants. He had previously labeled her "fake," which added tension to their interactions.

    As Bigg Boss 18 progresses, fans are keen to see if this newfound peace between Vivian and Chahat will alter their dynamic in the house. Many are hopeful that they can set aside their differences and foster a more amicable environment within the challenging confines of the show.

