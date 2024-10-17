Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Did you know THIS actress charges ₹5 crore for just 50 seconds, not Deepika or Aishwarya

    This actress has captured attention by charging ₹5 crore for just 50 seconds of work. Surprisingly, it’s not Aishwarya Rai or Deepika Padukone
     

    article_image1
    First Published Oct 17, 2024, 12:30 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 17, 2024, 12:30 PM IST

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Deepika Padukone are two of the biggest stars in the film industry today. Both actresses frequently make headlines for their impressive work, personal lives, and stunning fashion choices. They enjoy massive fan followings across the globe.

     

    article_image2

    Aishwarya is celebrated not only in Bollywood but also in the South Indian film industry, while Deepika continues to shine in diverse roles. Together, they represent the pinnacle of success for female actors in Indian cinema, captivating audiences with their talent and charm.

     

    article_image3

    Nayanthara

    Nayanthara, often referred to as the 'Lady Superstar' of the South, has carved a niche for herself in Tamil and Malayalam films. In 2023, she made a remarkable Bollywood debut in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, directed by Atlee, showcasing her versatility and action prowess.

     

    article_image4

    Recently, Nayanthara gained attention for charging Rs 5 crore for just a 50-second appearance in a Tata Sky advertisement. The shoot spanned two days and was filmed in four languages: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, highlighting her widespread appeal.

     

    article_image5

    On a personal note, Nayanthara is married to filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, and they are proud parents of two children. Their wedding was a star-studded event, attended by many industry luminaries, including Shah Rukh Khan, adding to the celebration's grandeur.

