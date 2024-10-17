Not Deepika Padukone or Alia Bhatt; THIS actress has net worth of Rs 4,600 crore

The actress is ranked among the top 10 wealthiest actresses globally, however, she has not delivered a single hit in over 10 years.

Since the '90s, several actors in the industry have been paid hefty salaries. Their films are not just the sole source of their income; these stars are also the faces of several brands and have multiple businesses that contribute to their massive net worths.

As a result, many Indian actresses rank among the top 10 wealthiest actresses globally. However, the surprising thing is that the actress hasn’t delivered a single hit in over ten years.

The Richest actress in India

The richest actor in India is Juhi Chawla. Her wealth is actually second only to that of her business partner and friend Shah Rukh Khan among the richest Indian stars, according to the Hurun Rich List of 2024. Juhi is far wealthier than any of her juniors or colleagues, with a reported net worth of ₹4600 crore ($580 million), according to Hurun.

Juhi's wealth would still surpass the combined net worth of the five richest Indian actresses. With a reported net worth of over $100 million (approximately ₹850 crore), Aishwarya Rai Bachchan comes in second place after Juhi. With a net worth of ₹650 crore, Priyanka Chopra occupies the third position thanks to her brands, production company, and Hollywood productions. The two current top stars, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, who both have successful businesses, round out the top five.

Only a portion of Juhi Chawla's money comes from the movie industry. Even though Juhi was a major celebrity in the 1990s, her last successful box-office release was Luck By Chance in 2009. Her commercial ventures, particularly her role as a prominent member of the Red Chillies Group, account for the majority of her income. Juhi is a co-founder of the company and co-owner of multiple cricket clubs, including the Kolkata Knight Riders of the Indian Premier League. Along with her millionaire businessman husband, Jay Mehta, she owns a large amount of real estate and invests in other companies.

Latest Videos