'The Vaccine War' to be screened for members of Indian Parliament

'The Vaccine War' had a significant impact on everyone's minds, and the filmmaker, through his faultless storytelling and exceptional direction, revealed some startling truths with the film.

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri is one of the most forward-thinking and responsible filmmakers in Indian cinema. The pioneering director's films always feature true-life storylines that mirror society and the audience. His two true-life pieces, 'The Kashmir Files' and 'The Vaccine War', left an indelible emotional impact on the audience. While the former shocked the country with its story and conviction and won several awards, including the prestigious National Award, the latter honors the spirit of Indian women scientists and the minds behind the coronavirus vaccine, demonstrating his ability as a filmmaker to present high-quality content to audiences.

'The Vaccine War' screened at Parliament

It is well known that 'The Vaccine War' had a significant impact on everyone's minds, and the filmmaker, through his faultless storytelling and exceptional direction, revealed some startling truths with the film. The film caused waves during its theatrical and digital releases, and it has just been revealed that it would be screened for members of the Indian Parliament.

Also read: 'Showtime' Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah's series to release on THIS OTT platform

On the professional front

Meanwhile, famous filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri stunned viewers when he announced his upcoming project at a lavish event in Bangalore. The highly awaited project, titled 'Parva,' promises to be an epic cinematic trip based on the legendary novel 'Parva' by renowned author S. L. Bhyrappa. This ambitious undertaking is slated to be a three-part blockbuster trilogy that will secure its place in Indian cinema history. In addition, Vivek Ranjan Agnihotir is working on 'The Delhi Files'.