    'Showtime' Emraan Hashmi, Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah's series to release on THIS OTT platform

    Showtime, starring Emraan Hashmi and Naseeruddin Shah, has long been anticipated by fans. The filmmakers have now revealed the first look of each of their cast members.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 1, 2024, 5:46 PM IST

    Many celebrities, including Bollywood stars Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Vijay Verma, Shriya Saran, Mouni Roy, and others, will play prominent parts in Archit Kumar's new series 'Showtime', which will also star Mihir Desai.

    The promo for this series was posted in December of last year, and the public was excited to see the online show. To add to their enthusiasm, the creators have revealed the first glimpse at the stars of the series.

    Showtime will be launched on this OTT platform.
    In addition to Emraan Hashmi and Naseeruddin Shah, this series will include Mahima Makwana, Mouni Roy, Naseeruddin Shah, Rajiv Khandelwal, Vijay Raj, and Shriya Saran. 'Showtime' will be available on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. The OTT platform's Instagram handle was the first to post the first glance of everyone on Instagram. Everyone's own style is apparent in this. 

    Showtime focuses on the entertainment industry
    The Showtime series explores the invisible world behind the camera. It will reveal many hidden truths about the cinematic universe. Nepotism is one example of how everyone in the Bollywood business goes to great lengths to get control. Let us inform you that the release date has not yet been published.

    However, the principal actor, Emraan Hashmi, is really thrilled about the project. 'Having worked in the sector for so long, I've seen both the positive and negative aspects. So when this show came to me, I jumped at the chance to be a part of it,' revealed the actor while promoting his most recent film, Tiger 3. 

    Last Updated Feb 1, 2024, 5:57 PM IST
