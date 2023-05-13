Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Marammat maang rahe hai': Jennifer Mistry drops cryptic note amid sexual harassment allegations

    Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, aka former Roshan Sodhi of Taarak Mehta Ooltah Chashmah, has charged the producer Asit Kumarr Modi with sexual harassment. The actress has now taken a subtle and sly dig at her attackers.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 13, 2023, 5:10 PM IST

    Unfortunately, off late, the longest-running and iconic Indian family clean comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has got dragged into a massive soup of controversy again. 

    It all commenced a few days back when famous television actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal quit the show after working for fifteen years. Not only this, she placed severe allegations and alleged producer Asit Kumarr Modi of sexually harassing her.

    Earlier, show producer Asit Modi released an official statement that gave details about Jennifer being unprofessional and how she lacked basic discipline. The direction team of Harshad Joshi, Rushi Dave, and Arman opening up on Jennifer Mistry, said, "She lacked basic discipline on the set and was not focusing on her work. We regularly had to complain to the production head about her behaviour. On her last day, she was abusive in front of the whole unit and left the set without finishing her shoot."

    After this, there is an unstoppable war of words among producer Asit Modi and Jennifer. After giving an official statement, the show producer and Jennifer are again in the headlines. 

    Apparently, this time, Jennifer is giving the real side of the story in recent interviews going viral on social media. The actress took to her official social media handle on Instagram and took a subtle dig at the show makers and her detractors.

    Her note in Hindi reads, "The note reads in vernacular language, "Nikale hai wo log meri shaksiyat ka bigadne, jinke khud ke kirdaar marammat maang rahe hai." It closely translates to people trying to tarnish her image and needing to repair their personality/character."

    Last Updated May 13, 2023, 5:10 PM IST
