    Bengaluru rave party: 86 people, including Telugu actresses, confirmed to have consumed MDMA, cocaine & more

    A rave near Bengaluru saw rampant drug use among attendees, with 86 out of 103 individuals testing positive for substances like MDMA and cocaine. Among them were Telugu actresses Hema and Ashi Roy. Organized to celebrate Vasu's birthday, the event, titled "Sunset to Sun Rise Victory," attracted around 100 to 150 people.CCB plans legal action.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 23, 2024, 12:21 PM IST

    A rave party held on the outskirts of Bengaluru has sparked controversy after reports confirmed rampant drug use among the attendees. Out of the 103 people present at the event, a staggering 86 individuals were found to have consumed drugs, according to official sources.

    The revellers, comprising 73 men and 30 young women, indulged in substances like MDMA, cocaine, and hydro ganja, as confirmed by blood tests conducted post-party. Shockingly, 59 out of 73 men and 27 out of 30 young women tested positive for drug consumption, indicating widespread substance abuse during the gathering.

    CCB police bust rave party at Electronic City farmhouse, detain 5 including organiser; seize Cocaine, MDMA

    Among the attendees were Telugu actress Hema and Ashi Roy, whose blood test also returned positive for drug use, further emphasising the scale of the issue at hand. The rave party, organised to celebrate Vasu's birthday under "Sunset to Sun Rise Victory," saw a turnout of approximately one hundred to one hundred and fifty people.

    In response to the concerning findings, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) is set to take action by issuing notices and initiating inquiries into the matter. Those who tested positive in the blood report can expect legal repercussions as authorities aim to address the rampant drug use witnessed at the event.

    What was the incident?

    On Sunday, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) police intervened in a rave gathering situated at a farmhouse near Electronic City in Bengaluru. During their operation, the Anti-Narcotics Division of the CCB uncovered substantial amounts of MDMA pills and cocaine at the venue. As per the most recent updates, the CCB has detained a total of 5 individuals, including the primary organizer of the party. Additionally, three individuals suspected of peddling drugs were also apprehended at the scene.

    YouTuber Elvish Yadav arrested by Noida Police in snake venom-at-rave case

    Moreover, a total of 45 grams of various illicit substances, including MDMA and cocaine, were seized from the farmhouse. Reports suggest that approximately 101 individuals attended the event, with the demographic comprising 71 males and 30 females.

    The event, held at GM Farm House, was orchestrated by Vasu, hailing from Hyderabad. Over 100 participants from Andhra Pradesh and Bengaluru congregated for the occasion. Notably, the attendees included more than 25 young women, along with DJs, models, and tech enthusiasts. Advertised as a "sunset to sunrise" affair, the party commenced at 5 PM and extended until 6 AM.

    Last Updated May 23, 2024, 12:22 PM IST
