Who is Jennifer Mistry? why Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star quits show? Read this

According to recent news reports, Jennifer Mistry, aka Mrs Roshan Sodhi from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has quit the show and alleged producer Asit Modi with sexual harassment allegations. Know more.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame TV actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, aka Mrs Roshan Sidhu, has quit the show after working for 15 years, claiming sexual assault on producer Asit Modi.

This happening sent shock waves to the TMKOC fans. Now television producer Asit Kumarr Modi has responded to those allegations and is planning to take legal action against the actress as he claims she is trying to accuse him and slander his reputation in the industry.

Who is Jennifer Mistry?

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal is a renowned Indian television actress who became a famous household name with her impressive performance as Mrs Roshan Sodhi in the hit and iconic SAB TV family dramedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah which is one of longest running Indian television shows.

Why has Jennifer Mistry quit the show:

Jennifer Mistry has placed sexual harassment allegations against producer Asit Modi and has quit the show after fifteen years.

Producer Asit Kumarr Modi's official statement on the actress's allegations:

Asit Modi released an official statement that notes details about Jennifer being unprofessional and how she lacked basic discipline. The direction team of Harshad Joshi, Rushi Dave, and Arman opening up on Jennifer Mistry, said, "She lacked basic discipline on the set and was not focusing on her work. We regularly had to complain to the production head about her behaviour. On her last day, she was abusive in front of the whole unit and left the set without finishing her shoot."

Project Head Sohil Ramani and Jatin Bajaj added, "She regularly misbehaved with the entire team on the show. While moving out of the shoot, she rashly drove her car out at a very high speed, not caring for people in her way. She even damaged the set's property. We had to terminate her contract because of her bad behaviour and indiscipline during the shoot. During this incident, Asit Ji was in the USA. She is now trying to defame us and the show by making baseless allegations. We have already filed our complaint against these baseless allegations with the concerned authorities."

