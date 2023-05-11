Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Jennifer Mistry? why Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star quits show? Read this

    According to recent news reports, Jennifer Mistry, aka Mrs Roshan Sodhi from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has quit the show and alleged producer Asit Modi with sexual harassment allegations. Know more.

    Who is Jennifer Mistry? why Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star quits show? Read this vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 11, 2023, 5:32 PM IST

    Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame TV actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, aka Mrs Roshan Sidhu, has quit the show after working for 15 years, claiming sexual assault on producer Asit Modi. 

    This happening sent shock waves to the TMKOC fans. Now television producer Asit Kumarr Modi has responded to those allegations and is planning to take legal action against the actress as he claims she is trying to accuse him and slander his reputation in the industry.

    ALSO READ: 4 simple ways you can have healthy lifestyle in summer season

    Who is Jennifer Mistry?

    Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal is a renowned Indian television actress who became a famous household name with her impressive performance as Mrs Roshan Sodhi in the hit and iconic SAB TV family dramedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah which is one of longest running Indian television shows.

    Why has Jennifer Mistry quit the show:

    Jennifer Mistry has placed sexual harassment allegations against producer Asit Modi and has quit the show after fifteen years.

    Producer Asit Kumarr Modi's official statement on the actress's allegations:

    Asit Modi released an official statement that notes details about Jennifer being unprofessional and how she lacked basic discipline. The direction team of Harshad Joshi, Rushi Dave, and Arman opening up on Jennifer Mistry, said, "She lacked basic discipline on the set and was not focusing on her work. We regularly had to complain to the production head about her behaviour. On her last day, she was abusive in front of the whole unit and left the set without finishing her shoot."

    Project Head Sohil Ramani and Jatin Bajaj added, "She regularly misbehaved with the entire team on the show. While moving out of the shoot, she rashly drove her car out at a very high speed, not caring for people in her way. She even damaged the set's property. We had to terminate her contract because of her bad behaviour and indiscipline during the shoot. During this incident, Asit Ji was in the USA. She is now trying to defame us and the show by making baseless allegations. We have already filed our complaint against these baseless allegations with the concerned authorities."

    ALSO READ: Urfi Javed HOT Photos: Actress stuns fans in bold hair-inspired DIY outfit

    Last Updated May 11, 2023, 5:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Have not paid ED fine of Rs 25 crore...' Prithviraj Sukumaran rejects claims anr

    'Have not paid ED fine of Rs 25 crore...' Prithviraj Sukumaran rejects claims

    Alia Bhatt is India's 1st Gucci global ambassador; Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar praise her ADC

    Alia Bhatt is India's 1st Gucci global ambassador; Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar praise her

    Adipurush cast FEES: Know how much Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and others charged for the film RBA

    Adipurush cast FEES: Know how much Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and others charged for the film

    'Crore ka fraud karna': Urfi Javed slams TV personality, BharatPe ex-MD Ashneer Grover vma

    'Crore ka fraud karna': Urfi Javed slams TV personality, BharatPe ex-MD Ashneer Grover

    Anupamaa Rupali Ganguly character gets TROLLED upset netizens call her Selfish Aurat RBA

    Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly's character gets TROLLED; upset netizens call her ‘Selfish Aurat’

    Recent Stories

    Xiaomi is struggling in India's smartphone today; Here's why

    Xiaomi is struggling in India's smartphone today; Here's why

    'Have not paid ED fine of Rs 25 crore...' Prithviraj Sukumaran rejects claims anr

    'Have not paid ED fine of Rs 25 crore...' Prithviraj Sukumaran rejects claims

    Why Pakistan finds itself on the brink once again

    Explained: Why Pakistan finds itself on the brink once again

    5 features of Google Pixel 7a gcw

    5 features of Google Pixel 7a

    Mothers Day 2023 Personalised photo to experience gift 9 gift ideas to celebrate this special day - gps

    Mother's Day 2023: Personalised photo to experience gift- 9 gift ideas to celebrate this special day

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon