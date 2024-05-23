Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    SHOCKING! British TV host makes fun of Priyanka Chopra; calls her 'Chianca Chop Free' - WATCH

    Priyanka Chopra's fans recently criticized a British TV reporter for mispronouncing her name as "Chianca Chop Free" during a live segment. The incident, which occurred at Madame Tussauds in London and was aired on 'Good Morning Britain', quickly went viral

    SHOCKING British TV host makes fun of Priyanka Chopra calls her 'Chianca Chop Free' - WATCH ATG
    Author
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published May 23, 2024, 4:41 PM IST

    In March, Andi Peters, a host on 'Good Morning Britain', was at Madame Tussauds in London discussing the statues on display. During the segment, while anchors Adil Ray and Charlotte Hawkins were in the studio, Peters struggled with Chopra's name. Adil Ray promptly corrected him, emphasizing Chopra's fame and significance as both an Indian Bollywood actress and a prominent American star. Peters then attempted to recover by mentioning her marriage to a member of the Jonas Brothers.

    Fans React with Disappointment

    The clip of this incident quickly went viral, drawing backlash from Chopra's fans who found the mispronunciation disrespectful. Many believed it wasn't a simple mistake but a deliberate act. Comments from fans highlighted their disappointment and anger, with some vowing to stop supporting Peters.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by imjustbesti (@imjustbesti)

    Priyanka Chopra's Upcoming Projects

    On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra recently starred in the romantic drama "Love Again" with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. Her upcoming projects include the action-comedy "Heads of State" alongside Idris Elba and John Cena, and the film "The Bluff" directed by Frank E Flowers, featuring Karl Urban. Additionally, Chopra has a Bollywood project in the works; she is set to appear in Farhan Akhtar's "Jee Le Zara" with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. However, the film's release has been delayed for unspecified reasons

    ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Resmin Bai evicted from Mohanlal's show in 11th week

    Last Updated May 23, 2024, 4:41 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu OUT Triptii Dimri in for Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 item song RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu OUT, Triptii Dimri IN for Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 item song

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Resmin Bai evicted from Mohanlal's show in 11th week anr

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Resmin Bai evicted from Mohanlal's show in 11th week

    Bengaluru rave party: 86 people, including Telugu actresses, confirmed to have consumed MDMA, cocaine & more vkp

    Bengaluru rave party: 86 people, including Telugu actresses, confirmed to have consumed MDMA, cocaine & more

    Shah Rukh Khan health update: KKR owner gets treatment at Ahmedabad hospital; likely to get discharged today ATG

    Shah Rukh Khan health update: KKR owner gets treatment at Ahmedabad hospital; likely to get discharged today

    Rathnam LEAKED Vishal action packed film on TamilYogi, Tamilrockers, Movierulz and other torrent sites RBA

    Rathnam LEAKED: Vishal's action-packed film on TamilYogi, Tamilrockers, Movierulz and other Torrent sites

    Recent Stories

    WhatsApp hack: 5 reasons why calls are not ringing on your iPhone gcw

    WhatsApp hack: 5 reasons why calls are not ringing on your iPhone

    From cocaine-coated Rs 500 notes to MDMA, hydro cannabis: Items seized from lavish Bengaluru rave party vkp

    From cocaine-coated Rs 500 notes to MDMA, hydro cannabis: Items seized from lavish Bengaluru rave party

    Football Julen Lopetegui appointed as West Ham's new head coach; replaces David Moyes osf

    Julen Lopetegui appointed as West Ham's new head coach; replaces David Moyes

    World Turtle Day 2024: 7 most common varieties of the animal ATG EAI

    World Turtle Day 2024: 7 most common varieties of the animal

    A simple step-by-step guide to send emojis using voice on Android, iPhones gcw

    A simple step-by-step guide to send emojis using voice on Android, iPhones

    Recent Videos

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon