Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'I was screaming, he kept kicking me': AAP MP Swati Maliwal recounts assault ordeal (WATCH)

    The Rajya Sabha MP described that she was being slapped seven to eight times, dragged by her foot, and her head hitting a table during the assault. Despite her screams for help, she claimed no one came to her rescue.

    I was screaming, he kept kicking me': AAP MP Swati Maliwal recounts assault ordeal WATCH AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 23, 2024, 5:29 PM IST

    Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal has detailed her harrowing experience that took place on May 13, alleging she was physically assaulted at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence by his personal assistant, Bibhav Kumar.

    The Rajya Sabha MP described that she was being slapped seven to eight times, dragged by her foot, and her head hitting a table during the assault. Despite her screams for help, she claimed no one came to her rescue. "Arvind Kejriwal was at home when the assault happened," she informed news agency ANI.

    Pune Porsche accident: Accused teen to 'watch TV, play outdoor games' in remand home; See full routine

    Bibhav Kumar has since been arrested and is currently in police custody. The incident has sparked a political controversy, with the BJP criticizing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and questioning their commitment to women's safety. In response, the AAP has pointed to alleged instances of the BJP shielding its own members and insinuated that Maliwal is affiliated with the ruling party at the Centre.

    In her interview with ANI, Maliwal detailed the sequence of events, saying she had arrived at the chief minister's residence at 9 am and was asked to wait in the drawing room. She recounted the sudden aggression from Bibhav Kumar, who entered the room and initiated the attack.

    "He slapped me hard seven to eight times. When I tried to push him, he held my foot and dragged me. My head hit the centre table," she explained in Hindi. Despite her attempts to defend herself, Maliwal claimed she was kicked repeatedly while shouting for help, to no avail.

    Regarding the motive behind the attack, Maliwal refrained from implicating anyone directly but stressed the need for a thorough investigation. She reiterated her commitment to standing up against injustice and said, "I just thought that I had to live by what I have always told women - that they should stand by the truth, make truthful complaints and fight if they have been wronged. So how can I not fight."

    Cops drive car through hospital ward to arrest man who harassed AIIMS doctor (WATCH)

    Responding to Maliwal's allegations, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal called for a fair investigation, acknowledging the existence of two conflicting versions of the events. "Police should investigate both versions fairly and justice should be done," he said on Wednesday.

    Last Updated May 23, 2024, 5:29 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    S Gurumurthy Column As Congress turned into Muslim League, BJP became the Congress

    S Gurumurthy's Take: As Congress turned into Muslim League, BJP became the Congress

    Kerala: Heavy rainfall in May makes up for summer shortfall anr

    Kerala: Heavy rainfall in May makes up for summer shortfall

    Rahul Gandhi faces heat for comparing Kejriwal & Soren's arrest with 'tribal CM' still in jail remark (WATCH) snt

    Rahul Gandhi faces heat for comparing Kejriwal & Soren's arrests with 'tribal CM' still in jail remark (WATCH)

    Pune Porsche accident: Accused teen to 'watch TV, play outdoor games' in remand home; See full routine AJR

    Pune Porsche accident: Accused teen to 'watch TV, play outdoor games' in remand home; See full routine

    Checked Pak's strength in Lahore visit': PM Modi's 'Allah Tauba' retort to Aiyar's atom bomb remark (WATCH) snt

    'Checked Pak's strength in Lahore': PM Modi's witty 'Allah Tauba' retort to Aiyar's atom bomb remark (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Cricket T20 World Cup 2024: $20,000 per seat for India vs Pakistan game; Lalit Modi slams ICC osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: $20,000 per seat for India vs Pakistan game; Lalit Modi slams ICC

    S Gurumurthy Column As Congress turned into Muslim League, BJP became the Congress

    S Gurumurthy's Take: As Congress turned into Muslim League, BJP became the Congress

    Cannes 2024: Aditi Rao Hydari recreates her iconic 'Gajagamini' walk from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi ATG

    Cannes 2024: Aditi Rao Hydari recreates her iconic 'Gajagamini' walk from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

    Kerala: Heavy rainfall in May makes up for summer shortfall anr

    Kerala: Heavy rainfall in May makes up for summer shortfall

    Disha Patani BOLD pictures: 6 times the actress showed her perfect BIKINI body RKK

    Disha Patani BOLD pictures: 6 times the actress showed her perfect BIKINI body

    Recent Videos

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon