Samantha Ruth Prabhu OUT, Triptii Dimri IN for Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 item song

Pushpa 2 producers have enrolled Triptii Dimri for a hot dance. The actress will reportedly light up the stage alongside Allu Arjun in this new song. There is no formal confirmation yet.

Triptii Dimri became a national craze after appearing in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal in December last year. The actress, also known as 'Bhabhi 2', has been on a roll since the release of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed film. According to recent sources, Triptii will appear in Allu Arjun's highly anticipated film Pushpa 2: The Rule.

According to Bollywood Now, the directors of Pushpa 2 have cast Triptii in a hot dance routine. According to reports, the actress will set the stage on fire with Allu Arjun in this new tune. However, there is no formal confirmation of this as of yet.

Interestingly, Samantha Ruth Prabhu surprised everyone with her sizzling 'Oo Antava' performance in the first half of Pushpa. The music and her dance movements were well-received by the audience.

The final part of shooting for Pushpa 2 is now taking place, directed by Sukumar. In addition to Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna plays the key role. The trailer for Pushpa 2 was released earlier this year on Allu Arjun's birthday. In the teaser, Allu Arjun was seen wearing a saree and having his face painted blue and red. He also wore cosmetics and rich traditional gold and floral jewellery. He was observed beating up several thugs.

Also Read: Did you know THIS helped Richa Chadha pay her wedding bills?

Later, Rashmika discussed the highly anticipated film, promising that it will be "bigger" than before. “I can promise you that Pushpa 2 is going to be so much bigger. We gave some madness in the first film, in part 2, we know we have a responsibility because people have so much expectation from the film. We are constantly and consciously trying to deliver that,” she told a news website.

The creators of Pushpa 2 are currently preparing to release the film's second song, Sooseki. The song, featuring main pair Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, will be released on May 29.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, Peeping Moon stated that editor Antony Ruben had quit Pushpa 2 owing to date concerns. According to the entertainment portal, Naveen Nooli may be hired to complete the film's editing. Fans were left wondering if the editor tweak will cause a delay in the release of Pushpa 2.

Also Read: When Salman Khan arrived late on sets, directors folded hands for shot

The creators then stated that Pushpa 2 would not be delayed and will be released in cinemas on August 15, 2024, as planned. "Pushpa 2 will be released on August 15; that is a firm commitment," a person connected to the production informed the HT.

"Allu Arjun will finish filming for the film this month, and the remainder of the shoot will be completed by June. So there's no chance of the picture being delayed," said another source.

Latest Videos