Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    T20 World Cup 2024: $20,000 per seat for India vs Pakistan game; Lalit Modi slams ICC

    With the T20 World Cup 2024 approaching, cricket fans eagerly await the India vs Pakistan clash on June 9 in New York. Former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi has criticised the ICC, alleging that tickets for the match are being sold for around $20,000 each, accusing the council of prioritising profits over fan engagement.

    Cricket T20 World Cup 2024: $20,000 per seat for India vs Pakistan game; Lalit Modi slams ICC osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 23, 2024, 5:32 PM IST

    The T20 World Cup 2024 is just around the corner, and cricket fans worldwide are eagerly anticipating the highly awaited clash between India and Pakistan on June 9 in New York. Due to political tensions, the two teams have not played a bilateral series for nearly a decade, making their encounters in ICC tournaments especially significant for fans.

    As excitement reaches a fever pitch, former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi has claimed that tickets for the match at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium are being sold for around $20,000 (Rs 16.6 lakh) each. He accused the International Cricket Council (ICC) of undermining the sport’s promotion.

    “Shocked to learn that ICC is selling tickets for Diamond Club at $20000 per seat for the #indvspak WC game. The WC in the US is for game expansion & fan engagement, not a means to make profits on gate collections. $2750 for a ticket It's just #notcricket #intlcouncilofcrooks,” Modi posted on X (formerly Twitter).

    Reports have emerged suggesting that match tickets are being sold on the black market, with prices far exceeding their face value on various websites. However, the ICC has yet to issue an official response to these allegations.

    India will kick off their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign with a match against Ireland on June 5, before facing Pakistan in the highly anticipated Group A encounter in New York on June 9.

    Also Read: IPL 2024: SRH's power-hitters face RR's spin masters in high-stakes Qualifier 2

    Last Updated May 23, 2024, 5:32 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Sri Lanka cricket reinstates Dambulla Thunders for Lanka Premier League amid match-fixing scandal osf

    Sri Lanka cricket reinstates Dambulla Thunders for Lanka Premier League amid match-fixing scandal

    cricket IPL 2024: SRH's power-hitters face RR's spin masters in high-stakes Qualifier 2 osf

    IPL 2024: SRH's power-hitters face RR's spin masters in high-stakes Qualifier 2

    Love to be senior coach of national team, but Ricky Ponting confirms approach for India head coach role snt

    'Love to be senior coach of national team, but...': Ponting reveals why he turned down India head coach offer

    IPL 2024: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Dinesh Karthik send message to fans after RCB's defeat to RR (WATCH) vkp

    IPL 2024: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Dinesh Karthik send message to fans after RCB's defeat to RR (WATCH)

    cricket IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals secure comfortable 8-wicket victory over RCB in the Eliminator osf

    IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals secure comfortable 8-wicket victory over RCB in the Eliminator

    Recent Stories

    I was screaming, he kept kicking me': AAP MP Swati Maliwal recounts assault ordeal WATCH AJR

    'I was screaming, he kept kicking me': AAP MP Swati Maliwal recounts assault ordeal (WATCH)

    S Gurumurthy Column As Congress turned into Muslim League, BJP became the Congress

    S Gurumurthy's Take: As Congress turned into Muslim League, BJP became the Congress

    Cannes 2024: Aditi Rao Hydari recreates her iconic 'Gajagamini' walk from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi ATG

    Cannes 2024: Aditi Rao Hydari recreates her iconic 'Gajagamini' walk from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

    Kerala: Heavy rainfall in May makes up for summer shortfall anr

    Kerala: Heavy rainfall in May makes up for summer shortfall

    Disha Patani BOLD pictures: 6 times the actress showed her perfect BIKINI body RKK

    Disha Patani BOLD pictures: 6 times the actress showed her perfect BIKINI body

    Recent Videos

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru: Apartment residents in Yelahanka slam BBMP as drainage water floods apartments (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections snt

    Silbhadra Datta EXCLUSIVE: BJP will create history in Bengal, central jail will become TMC's HQ post elections

    Video Icon
    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi receives late mother's portrait as Mother's Day gift during West Bengal rally (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon