T20 World Cup 2024: $20,000 per seat for India vs Pakistan game; Lalit Modi slams ICC

With the T20 World Cup 2024 approaching, cricket fans eagerly await the India vs Pakistan clash on June 9 in New York. Former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi has criticised the ICC, alleging that tickets for the match are being sold for around $20,000 each, accusing the council of prioritising profits over fan engagement.

The T20 World Cup 2024 is just around the corner, and cricket fans worldwide are eagerly anticipating the highly awaited clash between India and Pakistan on June 9 in New York. Due to political tensions, the two teams have not played a bilateral series for nearly a decade, making their encounters in ICC tournaments especially significant for fans.

As excitement reaches a fever pitch, former IPL commissioner Lalit Modi has claimed that tickets for the match at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium are being sold for around $20,000 (Rs 16.6 lakh) each. He accused the International Cricket Council (ICC) of undermining the sport’s promotion.

“Shocked to learn that ICC is selling tickets for Diamond Club at $20000 per seat for the #indvspak WC game. The WC in the US is for game expansion & fan engagement, not a means to make profits on gate collections. $2750 for a ticket It's just #notcricket #intlcouncilofcrooks,” Modi posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Reports have emerged suggesting that match tickets are being sold on the black market, with prices far exceeding their face value on various websites. However, the ICC has yet to issue an official response to these allegations.

India will kick off their T20 World Cup 2024 campaign with a match against Ireland on June 5, before facing Pakistan in the highly anticipated Group A encounter in New York on June 9.

Also Read: IPL 2024: SRH's power-hitters face RR's spin masters in high-stakes Qualifier 2

Latest Videos