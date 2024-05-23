Cannes 2024: Aditi Rao Hydari recreates her iconic 'Gajagamini' walk from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

Aditi Rao Hydari’s Gajagamini walk from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s web-series Heeramandi has captured widespread attention, making it a significant talking point. If you haven't heard about Aditi Rao Hydari’s viral Gajagamini walk from Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, you might be missing out on one of the latest trends. Since the release of Bhansali’s series, Aditi’s unique walk has garnered much admiration and discussion.

Currently attending Cannes 2024, Aditi recently brought this iconic walk to the prestigious film festival, recreating it on the streets of Cannes. In a video shared on her Instagram stories, Aditi is seen performing her Gajagamini walk, starting with her holding an umbrella, turning around gracefully, and then walking elegantly with her team members. She wore a beautiful floral gown, looking stunning as ever. Aditi captioned the clip on her social media, “#lorealparisindia #Cannes2024 Walking into Cannes like.” You can watch the video here:



Aditi Rao Hydari recently shared insights about her now-famous Gajagamini walk in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi. She confessed that she was initially unaware of its significance until Bhansali explained it to her. "I had to ask Sanjay sir and my dance teacher about it. Is it the Gajagamini walk, the swan walk? I wasn’t sure! I did exactly what Sanjay sir asked me to do. In Kathak, there is Mayur chaal (peacock walk) and Gajagamini (walk of seduction), but I need to find out more about it," Aditi revealed.

In Heeramandi, Aditi plays the role of Bibbojaan. The series, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, also features an ensemble cast including Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sharmin Segal Mehta, Farida Jalal, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, and Adhyayan Suman. It delves into the multifaceted experiences and struggles of women during the freedom movement.

In a previous interview, Aditi expressed her admiration for Bhansali, stating, “I am very protective of him. He is incredibly precious and deserves to be protected. Working with him has been a huge blessing. With Bibbojaan and Heeramandi, I felt I had more time with someone I deeply respect and love. Being around a genius like him is a profound experience, and one or two projects are never enough. It’s addictive; you want to keep working with him. Any role he offers me is always something special.”

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is available for streaming on Netflix.

