    'Love Storiyaan': Karan Johar ventures into real-life modern love stories crafted by six directors

    'Love Storiyaan' is a six-part joyful chronicle of real-life love experiences that follows real-life couples from throughout the country as they share their stories of love, hope, happiness, and triumph over adversity.

    First Published Feb 6, 2024, 11:18 AM IST

    If you are single or in a long-distance relationship and do not have any plans for Valentine's Day, Karan Johar has something for you. The filmmaker took to Instagram to announce a new series called 'Love Storiyaan' in which he has compiled a series of real-life love stories, similar to the Modern Love series.

    Directors of 'Love Storiyaan'

    The stories were filmed by six directors: Akshay Indikar, Archana Phadke, Collin D'Cunha, Hardik Mehta, Shazia Iqbal, and Vivek Soni. 

    About 'Love Storiyaan'

    Somen Mishra's vision for the series is a six-part joyful chronicle of real-life love experiences that follows real-life couples from throughout the country as they share their stories of love, hope, happiness, and triumph over adversity.

    'Love Storiyaan' is a Dharmatic Entertainment production with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as executive producers. The film's stories are inspired by true events from India Love Project, a social media group formed by former journalists Priya Ramani, Samar Halarnkar, and Niloufer Venkatraman. The series will be available on Amazon Prime Video on February 14, 2024.

    Last Updated Feb 6, 2024, 11:18 AM IST
