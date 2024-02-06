‘Demon Slayer: To the Hashira Training’: When and where to watch in India

'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training', will be released in India on February 23. The film will take viewers back to the conclusion of the Swordsmith Village Arc and provide a glimpse into the Hashira Training Arc.

Crunchyroll has revealed theatrical dates for "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training," bringing Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps back to the big screen in a must-see theatrical event. It will be released on February 23 in India.

'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training' will allow fans to replay the thrilling conclusion of the Swordsmith Village Arc while also receiving a first look at the widely anticipated Hashira Training Arc in one extra-sized blockbuster experience. 'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training' is the first time fans will be able to experience the Swordsmith Village Arc's end in theatres, as well as the commencement of the Hashira Training Arc.

Also Read: Nora Fatehi Birthday: 6 times the actress made controversial headlines

Aniplex Inc., Crunchyroll, and Sony Pictures Entertainment will release 'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Hashira Training' in Indian theatres, including IMAX and premium large formats (PLFs), beginning February 23.

Additionally, chosen anime fans will be able to attend a special advanced fan screening on February 21 in Mumbai.

Also Read: Neha Dhupia wishes her 'love and life' Angad Bedi on his birthday [Video]

About 'Demon Slayer'

'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba' is based on Koyoharu Gotoge's manga series published by Shueisha's Jump Comics, which has 23 volumes and over 150 million copies in print. It focuses on Tanjiro, whose family is slain by demons. His sister, Nezuko, who is also the solitary survivor, gets transformed into a demon while retaining her feelings and intelligence. This motivates Tanjiro to become a Demon Slayer. The animation is created by Ufotable.