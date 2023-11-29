'Kal Ho Na Ho' completes 20 years: Preity Zinta terms the film 'saddest happy film' she did so far (see post)

'Kal Ho Na Ho' was released on November 28, 2003, and on the 20th anniversary of the film, Preity Zinta shares a special message on social media.

'Kal Ho Na Ho', starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan is one of the most adored and discussed films of their careers. The film depicts a love triangle between three friends that is based on sacrifice and respect for each other's sentiments. The film was released on November 28, 2003, and on the 20th anniversary of the film, Preity, who played Naina, the female lead in the film, came to social media to share a special message.

Preity Zinta's post

She referred to 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' as the happiest sad film she has ever worked on. She also mentioned that nothing can replace those moments she lived on the sets while shooting for the film and thanked late director Yash Johar for creating such a film.

'Kal Ho Na Ho'

The love drama film 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' was directed by Nikhil Advani, written by Karan Johar with dialogue by Niranjan Iyengar, and produced by Yash Johar. Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Preity Zinta appear in the film, with Sushma Seth, Reema Lagoo, Lillete Dubey, and Delnaaz Irani playing supporting roles.

Preity Zinta played the role of Naina Catherine Kapur and Aman Mathur was played by Shah Rukh Khan who falls in love with Naina but keeps it a secret as he leads to a plan to match Naina up with her closest friend, Rohit Patel played by Saif Ali Khan.

Awards won by 'Kal Ho Na Ho'

In 2004, it received two National Film Awards, eight Filmfare Awards, thirteen Indian Film Academy Awards, six Producers Guild Film Awards, three Screen Awards, and two Zee Cine Awards.