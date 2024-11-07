MEA demands strong action from Canada following Brampton temple vandalism (WATCH)

"We condemn the attack on the temple in Brampton," Jaiswal said, adding, "We call upon the Canadian government to uphold the rule of law and bring to justice the individuals who perpetrated this violence."

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday (November 7) condemned the recent attack on a Hindu temple in Brampton, Canada, calling for immediate action from Canadian authorities to ensure security and uphold the rule of law. Addressing a press conference, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India's expectation that Canadian law enforcement will bring those responsible to justice swiftly.

"We condemn the attack on the temple in Brampton," Jaiswal said, adding, "We call upon the Canadian government to uphold the rule of law and bring to justice the individuals who perpetrated this violence."

RG Kar rape-murder case: Supreme Court refuses to transfer trial outside West Bengal

On November 3, a Hindu temple in Brampton, Ontario, was attacked and has further intensified the ongoing diplomatic strain between India and Canada. Prime Minister Narendra Modi voiced his strong disapproval, describing the attack as a "deliberate" act of aggression.

PM Modi also criticised separate disruptions at an Indian consular camp in Canada, which he characterized as attempts to intimidate Indian diplomats in the country.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence will never weaken India's resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law."

6 sentenced to life by NIA court in 2019 Human trafficking case involving Bangladeshis

Addressing the media in Canberra, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar echoed the Prime Minister's sentiments and expressed concern over the growing extremism in Canada. He accused the Canadian government of giving "political space" to "extremist forces."

In response to the attack, over a thousand Canadian Hindus gathered outside the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton earlier this week.

Latest Videos