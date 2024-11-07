MEA demands strong action from Canada following Brampton temple vandalism (WATCH)

"We condemn the attack on the temple in Brampton," Jaiswal said, adding, "We call upon the Canadian government to uphold the rule of law and bring to justice the individuals who perpetrated this violence."

MEA demands strong action from Canada following Brampton temple vandalism (WATCH) AJR
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 7, 2024, 5:55 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 7, 2024, 5:55 PM IST

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday (November 7) condemned the recent attack on a Hindu temple in Brampton, Canada, calling for immediate action from Canadian authorities to ensure security and uphold the rule of law. Addressing a press conference, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that India's expectation that Canadian law enforcement will bring those responsible to justice swiftly.

"We condemn the attack on the temple in Brampton," Jaiswal said, adding, "We call upon the Canadian government to uphold the rule of law and bring to justice the individuals who perpetrated this violence."

RG Kar rape-murder case: Supreme Court refuses to transfer trial outside West Bengal

On November 3, a Hindu temple in Brampton, Ontario, was attacked and has further intensified the ongoing diplomatic strain between India and Canada. Prime Minister Narendra Modi voiced his strong disapproval, describing the attack as a "deliberate" act of aggression.

PM Modi also criticised separate disruptions at an Indian consular camp in Canada, which he characterized as attempts to intimidate Indian diplomats in the country.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "I strongly condemn the deliberate attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. Equally appalling are the cowardly attempts to intimidate our diplomats. Such acts of violence will never weaken India's resolve. We expect the Canadian government to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law."

6 sentenced to life by NIA court in 2019 Human trafficking case involving Bangladeshis

Addressing the media in Canberra, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar echoed the Prime Minister's sentiments and expressed concern over the growing extremism in Canada. He accused the Canadian government of giving "political space" to "extremist forces."

In response to the attack, over a thousand Canadian Hindus gathered outside the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton earlier this week.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

INS Vikrant hosts President Droupadi Murmu for Indian Navy's grand sea demonstration AJR

INS Vikrant hosts President Droupadi Murmu for Indian Navy's grand sea demonstration

Kerala: CPM releases new footage in Palakkad black money row, claims Rahul left in another car dmn

Kerala: CPM releases new footage in Palakkad black money row, claims Rahul left in another car

India slams 'hypocrite' Canada for blocking Australian media outlet after Jaishankar's presser (WATCH) snt

India slams 'hypocrite' Canada for blocking Australian media outlet after Jaishankar's presser (WATCH)

6 sentenced to life by NIA court in 2019 Human trafficking case involving Bangladeshis dmn

6 sentenced to life by NIA court in 2019 Human trafficking case involving Bangladeshis

RG Kar rape-murder case: Supreme Court refuses to transfer trial outside West Bengal AJR

RG Kar rape-murder case: Supreme Court refuses to transfer trial outside West Bengal

Recent Stories

Rupali Ganguly Stepdaughter Esha Verma Alleges Illegitimate Son RBA

Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly's son illegitimate? Stepdaughter's claims

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 8 saree look you must try RBA

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 8 saree look you must try

Suriya reveals his biggest mistake in Jai Bhim RBA

Suriya reveals his biggest mistake in Jai Bhim

VIDEO Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun Dhawan's kiss scene from 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' goes viral-watch RBA

VIDEO: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun Dhawan's kiss scene from 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' goes viral-watch

INS Vikrant hosts President Droupadi Murmu for Indian Navy's grand sea demonstration AJR

INS Vikrant hosts President Droupadi Murmu for Indian Navy's grand sea demonstration

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon