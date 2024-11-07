Lifestyle
With silver prices soaring, many reconsider buying silver anklets. These affordable options offer a stylish alternative.
Besides silver, chain anklets are a beautiful choice, especially for married women. Find them online or offline for Rs 100-150.
Pearl anklets complement office attire and suit both ethnic and Western wear. They're available for Rs 50-100.
Stonework anklets are a great alternative to silver for parties. Find a variety of designs from ₹Rs 150-200.
Fancy anklets add a unique touch. Choose these for a distinctive look.
Bracelet-style anklets are trending. Find them for Rs 60-100, often sold in pairs online.
Black bead anklets are popular among young women. Try them for a fresh look, available online for around Rs 100.