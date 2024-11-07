Arjun Kapoor OPENS up on battling Hashimoto disease; Here's what he said

Arjun Kapoor, currently riding high on the success of Singham Again, recently opened up about his battle with Hashimoto's disease, an autoimmune thyroid disorder

Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 7, 2024, 4:35 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 7, 2024, 4:35 PM IST

Arjun Kapoor recently revealed his struggle with Hashimoto's disease, an autoimmune condition affecting the thyroid gland. He mentioned that managing his weight is particularly challenging due to this disease, which also impacted his mother and sister, Anshula Kapoor. Diagnosed at the age of 30, Arjun shared how the condition has affected his body over the years, adding that his body can react dramatically, even gaining weight under minor stress, such as from a simple flight.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

He also discussed his experiences with low phases, especially when his films didn’t perform well at the box office. During these periods, he turned to therapy to address his mental health struggles. Although initially hesitant to share his journey, Arjun noted that he sought therapy last year after battling feelings of self-doubt and depression. Finding the right therapist proved challenging, but he ultimately connected with one who diagnosed him with mild depression.

Arjun shared that at one point, he even stopped enjoying films, as watching other actors caused him to question his own abilities. Despite these struggles, he has remained committed to his responsibilities and preferred handling challenges on his own, without openly seeking support from others.

In Singham Again, Arjun took on the role of the main antagonist, Danger Lanka, and has been widely praised for his negative role. The film, which also stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Tiger Shroff, is progressing steadily towards the Rs 200 crore mark at the Indian box office.

