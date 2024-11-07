Ranji Trophy: Kerala dominates Uttar Pradesh on Day 2

Kerala takes a commanding lead against Uttar Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy match at St. Xavier's College Ground. Sachin Baby and Salman Nizar shine with the bat.

cricket Ranji Trophy: Kerala dominates Uttar Pradesh on Day 2 scr
Author
Sreejith CR
First Published Nov 7, 2024, 6:25 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 7, 2024, 6:25 PM IST

Kerala took a commanding lead against Uttar Pradesh in the first innings of their Ranji Trophy match. At the end of the second day's play at the St. Xavier's College Ground in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala had reached 340 runs for the loss of seven wickets, leading the visitors by 178 runs. Sachin Baby (83) is the top scorer, while Salman Nizar (74) is at the crease, accompanied by Mohammed Azharuddeen (11). Shivam Sharma and Shivam Mavi took two wickets each for the visitors. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh's first innings ended at 162, with Jalaj Saxena's five-wicket haul dismantling their batting lineup.

Also read: Jalaj Saxena's historic Ranji Trophy feat

Kerala began the second day at 82 for 2. The hosts lost the wicket of Baba Aparajith (32) early on. Aditya Sarwate (14) and Akshay Chandran (24) failed to make significant contributions, with Sarwate dismissed by Shivam Sharma and Akshay by Saurabh Kumar. Sachin Baby and Salman Nizar then joined forces, adding 99 runs for the fifth wicket before Mavi broke the partnership by dismissing the former. The Kerala captain's innings included eight boundaries.

Jalaj Saxena (35) also made a crucial contribution, adding 59 runs with Salman before being trapped leg-before-wicket by Piyush Chawla. Salman's innings included two sixes and eight fours. Kerala had lost the wickets of Rohan Kunnummal (28) and Vathsal Govind (22) on the first day. The duo provided a decent start, adding 48 runs for the opening wicket before Rohan was dismissed by Aaqib Khan. Vathsal Govind fell to Shivam Mavi with the score at 69.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh, having lost the toss, were bowled out for 162. Shivam Sharma top-scored with 30, while Nitish Rana made 25. Jalaj Saxena was the pick of the bowlers for Kerala, taking five wickets. Uttar Pradesh's top and middle order, including Aryan Juyal (23), Madhav Kaushik (13), Priyam Garg (1), Sameer Rizvi (1), and Siddharth Yadav (19), disappointed. Shivam Sharma, coming in at number ten, helped Uttar Pradesh cross 150 with his 30-run knock.

Struggling at 129 for 9, Uttar Pradesh's last-wicket pair of Shivam Sharma and Aaqib Khan (3) added 32 runs. Apart from Jalaj Saxena's five-wicket haul, Basil Thampi took two wickets for Kerala. The hosts made one change to the team that played against Bengal in the previous match, with pacer KM Asif replacing MD Nidheesh.

Also read:  India A all out for low score on Day 1 of second unofficial Test against Australia A

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Jab desh ki baat aati hai...': Robin Uthappa blasts CSK for aiding Rachin Ravindra's practice vkp

'Jab desh ki baat aati hai...': Robin Uthappa blasts CSK for aiding Rachin Ravindra's practice

cricket Kerala Takes First Innings Lead against Uttar Pradesh in Ranji Trophy scr

Ranji Trophy: Kerala takes first innings lead against Uttar Pradesh

cricket India A all out for low score on Day 1 of second unofficial Test against Australia A scr

India A all out for low score on Day 1 of second unofficial Test against Australia A

Italian Cricketer Thomas Draca Registers for IPL 2025 Auction

Italian all-rounder Thomas Draca enters IPL auction

cricket Jalaj Saxena Achieves Historic 6000 Runs And 400 Wickets Double In Ranji Trophy scr

Jalaj Saxena's historic Ranji Trophy feat

Recent Stories

Rupali Ganguly Stepdaughter Esha Verma Alleges Illegitimate Son RBA

Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly's son illegitimate? Stepdaughter's claims

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 8 saree look you must try RBA

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 8 saree look you must try

Suriya reveals his biggest mistake in Jai Bhim RBA

Suriya reveals his biggest mistake in Jai Bhim

VIDEO Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun Dhawan's kiss scene from 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' goes viral-watch RBA

VIDEO: Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Varun Dhawan's kiss scene from 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' goes viral-watch

INS Vikrant hosts President Droupadi Murmu for Indian Navy's grand sea demonstration AJR

INS Vikrant hosts President Droupadi Murmu for Indian Navy's grand sea demonstration

Recent Videos

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon