Ranji Trophy: Kerala dominates Uttar Pradesh on Day 2

Kerala took a commanding lead against Uttar Pradesh in the first innings of their Ranji Trophy match. At the end of the second day's play at the St. Xavier's College Ground in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala had reached 340 runs for the loss of seven wickets, leading the visitors by 178 runs. Sachin Baby (83) is the top scorer, while Salman Nizar (74) is at the crease, accompanied by Mohammed Azharuddeen (11). Shivam Sharma and Shivam Mavi took two wickets each for the visitors. Earlier, Uttar Pradesh's first innings ended at 162, with Jalaj Saxena's five-wicket haul dismantling their batting lineup.

Kerala began the second day at 82 for 2. The hosts lost the wicket of Baba Aparajith (32) early on. Aditya Sarwate (14) and Akshay Chandran (24) failed to make significant contributions, with Sarwate dismissed by Shivam Sharma and Akshay by Saurabh Kumar. Sachin Baby and Salman Nizar then joined forces, adding 99 runs for the fifth wicket before Mavi broke the partnership by dismissing the former. The Kerala captain's innings included eight boundaries.

Jalaj Saxena (35) also made a crucial contribution, adding 59 runs with Salman before being trapped leg-before-wicket by Piyush Chawla. Salman's innings included two sixes and eight fours. Kerala had lost the wickets of Rohan Kunnummal (28) and Vathsal Govind (22) on the first day. The duo provided a decent start, adding 48 runs for the opening wicket before Rohan was dismissed by Aaqib Khan. Vathsal Govind fell to Shivam Mavi with the score at 69.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh, having lost the toss, were bowled out for 162. Shivam Sharma top-scored with 30, while Nitish Rana made 25. Jalaj Saxena was the pick of the bowlers for Kerala, taking five wickets. Uttar Pradesh's top and middle order, including Aryan Juyal (23), Madhav Kaushik (13), Priyam Garg (1), Sameer Rizvi (1), and Siddharth Yadav (19), disappointed. Shivam Sharma, coming in at number ten, helped Uttar Pradesh cross 150 with his 30-run knock.

Struggling at 129 for 9, Uttar Pradesh's last-wicket pair of Shivam Sharma and Aaqib Khan (3) added 32 runs. Apart from Jalaj Saxena's five-wicket haul, Basil Thampi took two wickets for Kerala. The hosts made one change to the team that played against Bengal in the previous match, with pacer KM Asif replacing MD Nidheesh.

