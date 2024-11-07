How to check your EPFO balance without UAN number

Employee Provident Fund (EPF) is a crucial savings tool for salaried employees, ensuring financial security upon retirement. Every month, a portion of an employee’s salary is contributed to the EPF, which offers competitive interest rates, accumulating into a substantial sum over time. Checking your EPF balance is easy and can be done in various ways, without requiring much effort. Here’s a guide to help you check your PF balance and stay updated with your contributions.

One of the simplest ways to check your EPF balance is through a missed call. If you have a registered mobile number with the Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), you can call 9966044425. After a missed call, you will receive an SMS from EPFO with details of your latest PF contribution and balance.



Centre to credit PF interest amount for employees this festive season, likely before September 16: Report

Another convenient method to check your EPF balance is through SMS. To get your balance details, simply send an SMS to 7738299899 with the text: EPFOHO UAN ENG. Here, 'ENG' represents the language preference (for example, English). After sending the message, you will receive an SMS with your EPF account information.

For those who prefer using a web-based platform, the EPFO portal is another easy way to check your balance. Visit the [EPFO portal](https://www.epfindia.gov.in), and under the 'Employees' section, click on Member Passbook. You will need to log in with your Universal Account Number (UAN) and password. Once logged in, you can access your PF account details, including contributions and balance.



Centre to launch new EPFO system for faster claim settlements

The UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) app is another convenient option for checking your EPF balance. After downloading the app on your smartphone, you need to register your mobile number and link your UAN. Once registered, you can easily access your PF account details, contributions, and other important information.

If you don’t know your UAN, you don’t need to worry. You can still check your balance via the missed call or SMS method, provided your mobile number is registered with EPFO. Additionally, to access more detailed information, it’s recommended to register your mobile number on the EPF portal and complete KYC verification (e.g., Aadhaar or PAN). Once your mobile number is linked, the missed call or SMS service will provide the necessary balance details.

Latest Videos