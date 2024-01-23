Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Fighter': Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone share BTS wrap-up video, Ranveer Singh joins celebration

    'Fighter' makers shared a BTS video depicting the filming of the song 'Sher Khul Gaye', which also marked the end of the film's shoot.

    'Fighter': Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone share BTS wrap-up video, Ranveer Singh joins celebration RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Jan 23, 2024, 11:45 AM IST

    Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan are all set for the release of their upcoming film 'Fighter'. Ahead of the film's release, they shared a BTS video depicting the filming of the song 'Sher Khul Gaye', which also marked the end of the film's shoot. The song, released a few weeks ago, featured the entire cast of the film — Deepika, Hrithik, Karan Singh Grover, Anil Kapoor, and others — dancing to some upbeat beats. The new video shows the cast prepping and recording the song. While the video captured the song's atmosphere, it did catch Ranveer Singh in one of the frames.

    Ranveer Singh gatecrashes 'Fighter' wrap-up shoot

    The actor was seen wearing his 'Simmba' look when he joined Deepika and Hrithik on the shoot. He was observed watching the replay of a shot. Aside from that, the cast was seen celebrating the end of the film. Director Siddharth Anand joined the cast to announce the wrap-up, which was followed by a cake-cutting ceremony. Deepika and Hrithik were seen sharing portions of cake. Another highlight of the video was Karan Singh Grover shielding the cake from confetti.

    The video

    Also read: In pictures: Shruti Haasan's HOT look in golden co-ord set is not to be missed

    About 'Fighter'

    The Censor Board has requested that the makers of 'Fighter' remove sexually implied imagery. The CBFC has also purportedly requested that an obscene phrase be muted and an anti-smoking static message be added in Hindi. 'Fighter' received a U/A certificate on January 19 once the adjustments were implemented. The film's runtime is said to be 2 hours and 46 minutes and the film opens in theaters globally on January 25, 2024.

    Last Updated Jan 23, 2024, 11:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nayanthara, Mohanlal, Rajinikanth to unite for Jailer 2? Read rkn

    Nayanthara, Mohanlal, Rajinikanth to unite for Jailer 2? Read

    Video Sai Pallavi looks stunning in traditional saree at her sister Pooja Kannan's engagement-watch RBA

    Video: Sai Pallavi looks stunning in traditional saree at her sister Pooja Kannan's engagement-watch

    Laapataa Ladies': Kiran Rao directorial trailer to release on THIS date; Read more ATG

    'Laapataa Ladies': Kiran Rao directorial trailer to release on THIS date; Read more

    Paris Haute Couture Week: Ananya Panday turns showstopper for designer Rahul Mishra- watch RBA

    Paris Haute Couture Week: Ananya Panday turns showstopper for designer Rahul Mishra- watch

    Sam Bahadur OTT release: Vicky Kaushal starrer to release on Hotstar, Zee5 or Netflix? ATG

    Sam Bahadur OTT release: Vicky Kaushal starrer to release on Hotstar, Zee5 or Netflix?

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Nightmare for passengers with 2 derailments, 2 arson cases in Kannur-Alappuzha Executive Express? rkn

    Kerala: Nightmare for passengers with 2 derailments, 2 arson cases in Kannur-Alappuzha Executive Express?

    Tanzania 7 reasons why this African country is Honeymooner's paradise ATG

    Tanzania: 7 reasons why this African country is Honeymooner's paradise

    Mehrangarh Fort to Jaswant Thada: 7 must-visit places in Jodhpur ATG

    Mehrangarh Fort to Jaswant Thada: 7 must-visit places in Jodhpur

    Photos Amitabh Bachchan shares some UNSEEN pictures of Ram Lalla idol and Ram Mandir in Ayodhya RBA

    Photos: Amitabh Bachchan shares some UNSEEN pictures of Ram Lalla idol and Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

    OnePlus 12 India price sale date leaked ahead of launch Check details gcw

    OnePlus 12 India price, sale date leaked ahead of launch; Check details

    Recent Videos

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha'

    Thousands of 'Diyas' illuminate Ayodhya's Saryu Ghat after Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony RKK

    Ram Mandir: Kangana Ranaut, Saina Nehwal express their views on being part of the inauguration ceremony

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir inauguration Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment WATCH gcw

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Saints throng Ayodhya to witness historic moment (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magificent Ram Mandir

    EXCLUSIVE Access! Inside The Magnificent Ram Mandir

    Video Icon