'Fighter': Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone share BTS wrap-up video, Ranveer Singh joins celebration

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan are all set for the release of their upcoming film 'Fighter'. Ahead of the film's release, they shared a BTS video depicting the filming of the song 'Sher Khul Gaye', which also marked the end of the film's shoot. The song, released a few weeks ago, featured the entire cast of the film — Deepika, Hrithik, Karan Singh Grover, Anil Kapoor, and others — dancing to some upbeat beats. The new video shows the cast prepping and recording the song. While the video captured the song's atmosphere, it did catch Ranveer Singh in one of the frames.

Ranveer Singh gatecrashes 'Fighter' wrap-up shoot

The actor was seen wearing his 'Simmba' look when he joined Deepika and Hrithik on the shoot. He was observed watching the replay of a shot. Aside from that, the cast was seen celebrating the end of the film. Director Siddharth Anand joined the cast to announce the wrap-up, which was followed by a cake-cutting ceremony. Deepika and Hrithik were seen sharing portions of cake. Another highlight of the video was Karan Singh Grover shielding the cake from confetti.

The video

About 'Fighter'

The Censor Board has requested that the makers of 'Fighter' remove sexually implied imagery. The CBFC has also purportedly requested that an obscene phrase be muted and an anti-smoking static message be added in Hindi. 'Fighter' received a U/A certificate on January 19 once the adjustments were implemented. The film's runtime is said to be 2 hours and 46 minutes and the film opens in theaters globally on January 25, 2024.