Why did Nayanthara convert to Hinduism from Christianity? Here's what we know

Born into a Christian family, actress Nayanthara converted to Hinduism. This compilation explores the reasons behind her decision.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 19, 2024, 12:36 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 19, 2024, 12:36 PM IST

Nayanthara

Actress Nayanthara, born and raised in a Christian family, was originally named Diana Mariam Kurian. Upon entering the film industry, she changed her name and later converted to Hinduism. According to media reports, she embraced Hinduism at an Arya Samaj temple in Chennai in 2011, reportedly out of her own volition.

article_image2

Lady Superstar Nayanthara

In an interview, Nayanthara openly addressed the conversion, stating, 'Yes, I am a Hindu. It was my own decision. I performed the entire ceremony with enthusiasm and belief.' Sources close to Arya Samaj reveal that she followed all the procedures of the 'Shuddhi Karma,' a Vedic purification ritual, at the Arya Samaj temple on Waltax Road. Read more: Nayanthara joins hands with Ambani heir in business.

article_image3

Nayanthara, Prabhu Deva

Some reports suggest that her former partner, actor Prabhu Deva, influenced her decision. It's said she converted to marry him. Unfortunately, their relationship ended before marriage. Despite the separation, Nayanthara continues to practice Hinduism.

article_image4

Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara

After parting ways with Prabhu Deva, Nayanthara fell in love with Vignesh Shivan. They dated for seven years and married on June 10, 2022. Four months later, they welcomed twin boys via surrogacy, named Uyir and Ulagam. Nayanthara remains active in cinema despite motherhood. Read more: Nayanthara looks like a 20-year-old girl in viral pics.

