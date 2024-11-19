Want to quit X? Follow THESE simple steps to delete or deactivate YOUR account

Elon Musk's ownership of X (formerly Twitter) is causing many users to consider leaving. Deactivating your account is the first step to permanently deleting it, initiating a 30-day grace period.

Elon Musk's company X, formerly known as Twitter, is currently seeing a significant exodus. Musk's ties to the Donald Trump administration have sparked criticism of the site, raising questions about its content and future management. Therefore, this is the ideal moment to deactivate your X account if you are among those who want to leave before the ship sinks. Also Read | Vivo T3 to Redmi Note 13 Pro: Top 5 budget camera smartphones under Rs 20,000

However, there isn't a straightforward way to remove your account from the platform. Your account might be temporarily deactivated. The first step in permanently erasing your X account is deactivating it. This action starts a 30-day period during which you may choose whether or not to revive your account. Also Read | OnePlus Nord 4 to Nothing Phone 2a: 5 best smartphones in India for under Rs 30,000

Your username (or "handle") and public profile will no longer be accessible on X.com, X for iOS, or the X app for Android if you deactivate your X account.



Ways to Delete or Deactivate Your X Account - Open your X account and log in.

- In the upper right corner of the X app, click on your profile image.

- Select "Settings and privacy" from the menu that appears.

- Navigate to the account settings.

- Click "Deactivate your account" after scrolling down.

- X will request that you click the button to confirm the deactivation.

- Enter the password for your account to verify the procedure.

- We've canceled your X account.

Your X account, your posts, and your followers will not be visible to others. That being said, X offers you the opportunity to reactivate your account during this period by logging in and beginning to use it once more. Nevertheless, your X account is completely erased following the 30-day deactivation period. You notify us that you wish to permanently deactivate your X account when you don't check in within the 30-day period. Also Read | WhatsApp new feature update: Messaging app now lets YOU save draft messages in chats

Latest Videos