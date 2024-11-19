Want to quit X? Follow THESE simple steps to delete or deactivate YOUR account

Elon Musk's ownership of X (formerly Twitter) is causing many users to consider leaving. Deactivating your account is the first step to permanently deleting it, initiating a 30-day grace period.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 19, 2024, 12:51 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 19, 2024, 12:51 PM IST

Elon Musk's company X, formerly known as Twitter, is currently seeing a significant exodus. Musk's ties to the Donald Trump administration have sparked criticism of the site, raising questions about its content and future management. Therefore, this is the ideal moment to deactivate your X account if you are among those who want to leave before the ship sinks.

Also Read | Vivo T3 to Redmi Note 13 Pro: Top 5 budget camera smartphones under Rs 20,000

article_image2

However, there isn't a straightforward way to remove your account from the platform. Your account might be temporarily deactivated. The first step in permanently erasing your X account is deactivating it. This action starts a 30-day period during which you may choose whether or not to revive your account.

Also Read | OnePlus Nord 4 to Nothing Phone 2a: 5 best smartphones in India for under Rs 30,000

article_image3

Your username (or "handle") and public profile will no longer be accessible on X.com, X for iOS, or the X app for Android if you deactivate your X account.

Ways to Delete or Deactivate Your X Account

- Open your X account and log in.
- In the upper right corner of the X app, click on your profile image.
- Select "Settings and privacy" from the menu that appears.
- Navigate to the account settings.
- Click "Deactivate your account" after scrolling down.
- X will request that you click the button to confirm the deactivation.
- Enter the password for your account to verify the procedure.
- We've canceled your X account.

article_image4

Your X account, your posts, and your followers will not be visible to others. That being said, X offers you the opportunity to reactivate your account during this period by logging in and beginning to use it once more.

Nevertheless, your X account is completely erased following the 30-day deactivation period. You notify us that you wish to permanently deactivate your X account when you don't check in within the 30-day period.

Also Read | WhatsApp new feature update: Messaging app now lets YOU save draft messages in chats

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Lost luggage? Apple's new feature helps you and airlines track your bags gcw

Lost luggage? Apple's new feature helps you and airlines track your bags

Reliance Jio offers unlimited 5G data for Rs 601 with 365 days validity; Here's how to activate vkp

Reliance Jio offers unlimited 5G data for Rs 601 with 365 days validity; Here's how to activate

Tata seals deal with Pegatron iPhone plant in Tamil Nadu will hold 60 per cent stake report gcw

Tata seals deal with Pegatron’s iPhone plant in Tamil Nadu, will hold 60% stake: Report

Chinese hackers target US telecoms, including T-Mobile, in cyber-espionage campaign; specific motive revealed snt

Chinese hackers target US telecoms, including T-Mobile, in cyber-espionage campaign; specific motive revealed

Mark Zuckerberg partners with T-Pain to gift wife Priscilla the most romantic anniversary gift check details gcw

Mark Zuckerberg partners with T-Pain to gift wife Priscilla the most romantic anniversary gift

Recent Stories

Comic Yash Rathi asked to end show at IIT Bhilai over vulgarity; professor cover ears in embarrassment (WATCH) shk

Comic Yash Rathi asked to end show at IIT Bhilai over vulgarity; professor cover ears in embarrassment (WATCH)

Nayantharas husband Vignesh Shivan was called 'DOG'? 'Jawan' actress opens up ATG

Nayanthara's husband Vignesh Shivan was called 'DOG'? 'Jawan' actress opens up

Delhi pollution crisis: Govt seeks Centre's nod for artificial rain, urges PM Modi's intervention (WATCH) snt

Delhi pollution crisis: Govt seeks Centre's nod for artificial rain, urges PM Modi's intervention (WATCH)

Chanakya Niti: Who Should Never Be Awakened From Sleep anr

Chanakya Niti: Who Should Never Be Awakened From Sleep

Chanakya Niti: Who Should Never Be Awakened From Sleep anr

Chanakya Niti: Who Should Never Be Awakened From Sleep

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon