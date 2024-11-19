Google introduces Gemini AI in Docs to create stunning images: How to use it?

Google Docs now features Gemini AI's image generator, powered by Imagen 3, enabling users to create photorealistic visuals with text prompts. Offering styles like watercolour and photography, it's ideal for cover designs, documents, and presentations, available for paid Google Workspace plans by December 16.

article_image1
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 19, 2024, 12:53 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 19, 2024, 12:53 PM IST

Create stunning images in Google docs with Gemini AI

Google has rolled out Gemini AI's image generator in Google Docs, letting users easily create and customise visuals with simple text prompts.

article_image2

Powered by Imagen 3 for realistic results

The feature uses Google’s Imagen 3 algorithm, enabling users to generate photorealistic images with exceptional clarity, minimal artefacts, and enhanced lighting effects.

article_image3

Choose styles like watercolour and photography

Users can pick creative styles, such as watercolour or photography, along with aspect ratios like square, horizontal, or vertical, for personalised visuals.

article_image4

Seamlessly add images to your documents

Access the feature by selecting *Insert > Image > Help me create an image*. Enter prompts, customise styles, and add the chosen image directly to your document.

article_image5

Customise cover images using Gemini AI

Gemini AI allows users to design full-bleed cover images for pageless document layouts, ideal for resumes, brochures, invitations, or business presentations.  

article_image6

Enhance design for paid Google workspace plan

The tool is available for paid Google Workspace plans, including Business, Enterprise, Education, and Google One AI Premium users, offering advanced image-creation features. 

article_image7

Rapid rollout with complete access by December

The rollout begins with rapid-release domains and will be available to all eligible users by December 16, taking up to 15 days to complete.  
 

article_image8

Competing with Microsoft's AI art features

The Gemini AI rollout is part of Google's strategy to integrate advanced AI features, keeping up with rivals like Microsoft’s AI tools in Office products. 

article_image9

AI-powered visuals

This intuitive tool simplifies creating visuals, making it perfect for documents, flyers, and presentations. Try Gemini AI for professional-looking results today!

Chanakya Niti: Who Should Never Be Awakened From Sleep

