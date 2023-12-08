'Brahmastra 2': Ranveer Singh to play Ranbir Kapoor's father Dev? Here's what we know

It was speculated who will play Ranbir Kapoor's father role including Hrithik Roshan, Kannada actor Yash, and even Ranveer Singh. Now finally, it has been unveiled that Ranveer Singh will play the role of Dev in 'Brahmastra Part 2'.

After watching Ranbir Kapoor-starrer 'Brahmastra Part 1', it was revealed that the second part of the film will have the story of Ranbir's parents. At the end of the film, a man is shown but his face is not disclosed. With this, fans threw names around about who will play Ranbir's father including Hrithik Roshan, Kannada actor Yash, and even Ranveer Singh. Now finally, it has been unveiled that Ranveer Singh will play the role of Dev in 'Brahmastra Part 2'.

Ranveer Singh as Dev

A source verified to News18 Showsha that Ranveer Singh has agreed to play Dev in 'Brahmastra 2'. The source said that Ranveer Singh has been cast in the role of Dev and he signed on the dotted line. The script for the second installment is currently being written, and the film is scheduled to be released in 2025.

He further stated that director Ayan Mukerji is currently working on 'War 2', and Ranveer will begin filming for 'Baiju Bawra' later this year. So it's unknown when 'Brahmastra 2' will hit the big screen.

Also Read: 'Animal' box office collection Day 7: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer crosses Rs 500 crore mark

According to the source, Ranveer will begin work on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Baiju Bawra' in mid-2024 and while it was previously announced that 'Brahmastra 2' would begin filming in early 2025, it is now being reported that 'Don 3' will begin production around the same time. He said, "Ranveer would almost certainly go for 'Don 3' first, followed by 'Brahmastra 2'. Deepika Padukone has already been revealed to play Amrita, Shiva's mother.

Interestingly, this will be the first cinematic collaboration between two Bollywood off-screen couples Ranbir-Alia and Ranveer-Deepika.

'Brahmastra Part 1'

'Brahmastra Part 1' also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in prominent parts. Shah Rukh Khan even made an appearance in the film.