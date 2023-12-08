Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Animal' box office collection Day 7: Ranbir Kapoor-starrer crosses Rs 500 crore mark

    On day 7, 'Animal' grossed Rs 338 crore in India, and overall it has crossed Rs 500 crore making it one of the most anticipated films of the year. 

    Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Animal' continues to shine bright at the box office and the action-thriller is breaking all records. On day 7, the film grossed Rs 338 crore in India, and overall it has crossed Rs 500 crore. 'Animal' had the third-largest opening week and is one of the most anticipated films of the year. 

    The film made Rs 25.50 crore in India on the seventh day, Thursday. As a result, the total collection of 'Animal' is now Rs 338.85 crore. On December 7, 'Animal' had a total occupancy of 30.43 percent. The film received an overall occupancy of 30.43 percent in Hindi, 23.43 percent in Telugu, and 20.64 percent in Tamil. 

    Day 1, Day 2 collections

    The film grossed 63.8 crore on Day 1, with the Hindi version adding 54.75 crore. Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam followed, bringing in 8.55 crore, 40 lakh, 9 lakh, and 1 lakh, respectively.

    Also Read: Yash 19: KGF-star shares title announcement video, film to release on THIS date

    On Day 2, the film grossed 66.27 crore, with 58.37 crore coming from the Hindi language alone. On Day 3, it earned 73.46 crore in India net, 43.96 crore on Day 4, 37.47 crore on Day 5, and 30.39 crore on Day 6. 

    'Animal' vs 'Sam Bahadur'

    The film was released on December 01, 2023, and is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga it is competing with Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur' at the box office. However, 'Animal' was declared the clear winner.

    Last Updated Dec 8, 2023, 2:00 PM IST
