'Animal' LEAKED: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna's film out on Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz, and others

The most anticipated film 'Animal', starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol is now in theaters. Fans are excited to see Sandeep Reddy Vanga's second Bollywood film where Rashmika portrays the female lead, while 90s idol Bobby Deol plays the supervillain, and his raw and gruff appearance piqued audiences' interest. Concerning 'Animal', Ranbir's admirers are blown away by his performance and cannot stop praising the actor, who has once again proven himself to be the best of all. Unfortunately, animals have become victims of piracy and have been leaked online.

'Animal' leaked

It is reported that 'Animal' was leaked online just a few hours after its debut. The film is leaked on sites such as Movierulz, Filmyzilla, Kuttymovies, Tamilrockers, Filmywap, Pagalworld, Filmymeet, 7starhd, Vegamovies, and Moviesflix.

Without a doubt, the most difficult problem for any filmmaker is protecting their film from piracy, and they have all repeatedly urged fans not to leak films online. Piracy is a criminal offense that BollywoodLife firmly condemns. Movies are designed for enjoyment and are intended to be seen in theaters.

About 'Animal'

Sandeep Reddy Vanga co-wrote, edited, and directed the action thriller 'Animal'. The film is produced by T-Series, Bhadrakali Pictures, and Cine1 Studios and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri. 'Animal' is one of the longest Indian films ever created, clocking in at 201 minutes. Animal was released in theaters on December 1, 2023.

