Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Animal' LEAKED: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna's film out on Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz, and others

    It is reported that 'Animal' was leaked online just a few hours after its debut on sites such as Movierulz, Filmyzilla, Kuttymovies, Tamilrockers, Filmywap, Pagalworld, Filmymeet, 7starhd, Vegamovies, and Moviesflix.

    'Animal' LEAKED: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Manndana's film out on Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz, and other Torrent sites RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 1, 2023, 11:16 AM IST

    The most anticipated film 'Animal', starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol is now in theaters. Fans are excited to see Sandeep Reddy Vanga's second Bollywood film where Rashmika portrays the female lead, while 90s idol Bobby Deol plays the supervillain, and his raw and gruff appearance piqued audiences' interest. Concerning 'Animal', Ranbir's admirers are blown away by his performance and cannot stop praising the actor, who has once again proven himself to be the best of all. Unfortunately, animals have become victims of piracy and have been leaked online. 

    'Animal' leaked

    It is reported that 'Animal' was leaked online just a few hours after its debut. The film is leaked on sites such as Movierulz, Filmyzilla, Kuttymovies, Tamilrockers, Filmywap, Pagalworld, Filmymeet, 7starhd, Vegamovies, and Moviesflix.

    Without a doubt, the most difficult problem for any filmmaker is protecting their film from piracy, and they have all repeatedly urged fans not to leak films online. Piracy is a criminal offense that BollywoodLife firmly condemns. Movies are designed for enjoyment and are intended to be seen in theaters.

    Also Read: Animal movie REVIEW: Is Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika's film worth the hype? Read this before buying tickets

    About 'Animal'

    Sandeep Reddy Vanga co-wrote, edited, and directed the action thriller 'Animal'. The film is produced by T-Series, Bhadrakali Pictures, and Cine1 Studios and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri. 'Animal' is one of the longest Indian films ever created, clocking in at 201 minutes. Animal was released in theaters on December 1, 2023.

    DISCLAIMER- As piracy is a criminal act under the Copyright Act of 1957, Asianet Newsable does not condone or promote it. We respectfully suggest you refrain from engaging in such practices or encouraging piracy

    Last Updated Dec 1, 2023, 11:59 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Sam Bahadur' LEAKED: Vicky Kaushal-starrer falls victim of online piracy, available on these sites RKK

    'Sam Bahadur' LEAKED: Vicky Kaushal-starrer falls victim of online piracy, available on these sites

    Fighter Siddharth Anand promises Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer to have "biggest aerial action" SHG

    'Fighter': Siddharth Anand promises Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer to have "biggest aerial action"

    Annapoorani REVIEW: Will Nayanthara's 75th film will be HIT or FLOP? Netizens verdict here RBA

    Annapoorani REVIEW: Will Nayanthara's 75th film will be HIT or FLOP? Netizens verdict here

    Red Sea Film Festival 2023: Ranveer Singh honored for his contributions to cinema RKK

    Red Sea Film Festival 2023: Ranveer Singh honored for his contributions to cinema

    Animal movie REVIEW: Is Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika's film worth the hype? Read this before buying tickets RBA

    Animal movie REVIEW: Is Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika's film worth the hype? Read this before buying tickets

    Recent Stories

    US man caught on camera dumping pregnant girlfriend's body on highway in 2020 sentenced for murder snt

    US man caught on camera dumping pregnant girlfriend's body on highway in 2020 sentenced for murder

    Bengaluru School Bomb Threat: Tighten security at educational institutions, say parents vkp

    Bengaluru School Bomb Threat: Tighten security at educational institutions, say parents

    WhatsApp update Secret Code feature for chats launched Here is how you can access it gcw

    WhatsApp update: Secret Code feature for chats launched; Here's how you can access it

    Sam Bahadur: Who was Sam Manekshaw? 7 facts about the real-life hero SHG

    Sam Bahadur: Who was Sam Manekshaw? 7 facts about the real-life hero

    'Sam Bahadur' LEAKED: Vicky Kaushal-starrer falls victim of online piracy, available on these sites RKK

    'Sam Bahadur' LEAKED: Vicky Kaushal-starrer falls victim of online piracy, available on these sites

    Recent Videos

    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon