    'Sam Bahadur' box office collection day 8: Vicky Kaushal-starrer struggles, crosses Rs 40 crore mark

    Following its eighth day in theaters, Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur' faces challenges in sustaining box office success. Despite consistent performance, the cumulative collection remains at Rs 42.05 crore.

    Sam Bahadur' box office collection day 8: Vicky Kaushal-starrer struggles, crosses Rs 40 crore mark SHG
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 9, 2023, 11:37 AM IST

    Vicky Kaushal's cinematic portrayal of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the film 'Sam Bahadur' has encountered a moderate opening at the box office, grappling to achieve significant momentum after its initial release. The Meghna Gulzar-directed movie faced a clash with Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal' on December 1, and as of Day 8, early estimates indicate that the film has maintained a performance level similar to that of Day 7. On the seventh day, 'Sam Bahadur' garnered Rs 3 crore, with the preliminary figures for Day 8 suggesting a slight improvement at Rs 3.25 crore. The cumulative box office collection for 'Sam Bahadur' in India has now reached Rs 42.05 crore. The film recorded an overall occupancy rate of 28.17 percent on December 8.

    The competitive landscape at the box office, particularly the clash with 'Animal,' has notably impacted the film's commercial success. 'Sam Bahadur' delves into the life of Sam Manekshaw, the first Field Marshal of India, and unfolds against the backdrop of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, during which Manekshaw led the Indian Army. Vicky Kaushal takes on the titular role, portraying the military stalwart, and is joined by Sanya Malhotra as his wife, with Fatima Sana Shaikh essaying the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Noteworthy performances by Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles contribute to the film's ensemble cast.

    Produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the RSVP Movies banner, 'Sam Bahadur' showcases the remarkable career of Sam Manekshaw, spanning over four decades and five wars. The film pays homage to Manekshaw's significant contributions to the Indian Army and the nation at large. The musical composition by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, coupled with lyrics penned by Gulzar, adds a poignant dimension to the cinematic narrative, complemented by the evocative background score crafted by Ketan Sodha.

