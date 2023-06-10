WTC Final, IND vs AUS: India robbed, scream fans after Green's catch to dismiss Shubman Gill sparks debate

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    On Day 4 of the WTC Final between India and Australia, Shubman Gill scored 18 off 19 balls before edging a Scott Boland delivery towards Cameron Green, who leapt to his left to catch the ball.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jun 10, 2023, 8:15 PM IST

    India batting sensation Shubman Gill's questionable wicket loss on Saturday has Indian cricket fans in a rage. In the second innings of the World Test Championship (WTC) final at the Oval, India made a quick start after India's openers Gill and Rohit Sharma set Australia a massive goal of 444 runs. Before edging a Scott Boland delivery to Cameron Green, who leapt to his left to catch the ball, Gill had scored 18 off 19 balls.

    The large all-rounder and his colleagues ecstatically applauded what they believed to be a great catch, but Gill maintained his composure as the on-field umpires moved the situation upstairs for more examination.

    Gill was dismissed by the third umpire after careful examination of the replays revealed that the ball may have touched the ground. However, the umpire determined that Green had complete control of the ball and that it had not hit the ground.

    Large groups of India supporters protested the choice with loud booing, with some of the crowd reportedly yelling, "Cheat, cheat, cheat." 

    Dinesh Karthik, a legendary cricketer for India, thought the judgement was unfair to his team. "On first instinct on the replay I genuinely felt it was not out,' he said on Sky Sports. 'If you really think two fingers were underneath the ball I refuse to believe it. But you've got to go with umpire's call," he noted.

    Australian great Matthew Hayden insisted that it was a fair catch because of the Aussie fielders' sincere response. "You have a look at the way those fielders reacted, there was no doubt," Hayden said. "It was a huge moment in this Test match, but looking at those fielders, every one of them to the man was so excited. Cameron Green when he threw the ball up, knew that he caught it," he added.

    Here's a look at how irked Indian fans reacted to Shubman Gill's controversial decision:

