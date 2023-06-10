Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    When 'voice of cricket' met with 'poet of football': WATCH Peter Drury and Harsha Bhogle's epic chat

    Cricket's voice, Harsha Bhogle and football's iconic voice Peter Drury finally met in London during the World Test Championship (WTC) Final between India and Australia. The long-awaited video capturing their encounter is now released.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 10, 2023, 2:24 PM IST

    The long-awaited meeting between cricket commentator, Harsha Bhogle and the voice of football, Peter Drury, has finally taken place in London during the World Test Championship (WTC) Final between India and Australia. The eagerly anticipated video of their meeting is now available, bringing joy to cricket and football enthusiasts alike.

    For decades both Harsha Bhogle and Peter Drury have captivated cricket and football enthusiasts with their distinctive styles, providing insightful interpretations of every captivating moment. Harsha Bhogle has been an influential figure in cricket, lending his voice to numerous historic occasions, while Peter Drury's poetic expressions have added to football's most thrilling experiences.

    Watch: When Peter Drury met Harsha Bhogle - Video Credit: Sony Sports Network

    Following the meeting, Harsha Bhogle took to Twitter to share his thoughts.

    Last Updated Jun 10, 2023, 2:42 PM IST
