Watch Shikhar Dhawan shake a leg with Punjab Kings teammates

In an Instagram video, Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan dances to a viral song with his Punjab Kings teammates.

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is famous for his spectacular batting but along with that, he is also quite an Instagram sensation who posts fun stuff for hisfans on his social media. In the latest Instagram post, Shikhar Dhawan is seen shaking a leg with his Punjab Kings team on a viral reel. The amusing video will certainly win your hearts all over again.

The reel was posted on the official Instagram handle of Shikhar Dhawan and his Indian Premiere League tea, Punjab Kings along with a caption that read: "Punjabi tadka aur Carribean Masti." In the video, Shikhar Dhawan is seen grooving to a popular viral mania along with Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, South African cricketer Kagiso Rabada and West Indies cricketer Odean Smith. After being shared online, the video has accumulated over 6.5 lakh likes.

Fans of Shikhar Dhawan were amazed to the see the cricketers acing the steps of the viral reel. The comments section was filled with their fans praising them.

One of the users wrote: "Mi ko haraake DC hui khush..shikki bhai ti ding ti ding pe naachte hue oaaye gaye." Another person commented, "Aaha Karlo Pehla 🤣 Wese Match Jitee Aa Banda Ehna K 🔥🔥."

In their first match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings won exhaustively by five wickets on Sunday. Batting first, RCB had scored 205-2 in 20 overs which Punjab Kings chased in 19 overs for the loss of five wickets. Shikhar Dhawan scored 43 runs off 29 balls. Punjab Kings will encounter Kolkata Knight Riders in their next match on April 1.

Punjab Kings currently is in the third spot in the IPL table behind Delhi Capitals.

