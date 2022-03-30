Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Watch Shikhar Dhawan shake a leg with Punjab Kings teammates

    In an Instagram video, Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan dances to a viral song with his Punjab Kings teammates.

    Watch Shikhar Dhawan shake a leg with Punjab Kings teammates - gps
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Mar 30, 2022, 2:51 PM IST

    Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is famous for his spectacular batting but along with that, he is also quite an Instagram sensation who posts fun stuff for hisfans on his social media. In the latest Instagram post, Shikhar Dhawan is seen shaking a leg with his Punjab Kings team on a viral reel. The amusing video will certainly win your hearts all over again.

    The reel was posted on the official Instagram handle of Shikhar Dhawan and his Indian Premiere League tea, Punjab Kings along with a caption that read: "Punjabi tadka aur Carribean Masti." In the video, Shikhar Dhawan is seen grooving to a popular viral mania along with Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, South African cricketer Kagiso Rabada and West Indies cricketer Odean Smith. After being shared online, the video has accumulated over 6.5 lakh likes.

    Fans of Shikhar Dhawan were amazed to the see the cricketers acing the steps of the viral reel. The comments section was filled with their fans praising them.

    One of the users wrote: "Mi ko haraake DC hui khush..shikki bhai ti ding ti ding pe naachte hue oaaye gaye." Another person commented, "Aaha Karlo Pehla 🤣 Wese Match Jitee Aa Banda Ehna K 🔥🔥."

    In their first match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings won exhaustively by five wickets on Sunday. Batting first, RCB had scored 205-2 in 20 overs which Punjab Kings chased in 19 overs for the loss of five wickets. Shikhar Dhawan scored 43 runs off 29 balls. Punjab Kings will encounter Kolkata Knight Riders in their next match on April 1.

    Punjab Kings currently is in the third spot in the IPL table behind Delhi Capitals.

    Also Read: IPL 2022, RCB vs KKR, Match Prediction: Kolkata aims to continue winning momentum

    Also Read: IPL 2022: Kohli admits he will be emotional for de Villiers if RCB wins title

    Last Updated Mar 30, 2022, 2:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    5 legends sum up Shane Warne in one word at the spin legend's state memorial service snt

    5 legends sum up Shane Warne in one word at the spin legend's state memorial service

    State Memorial Service for Shane Warne: When and where to watch it?-ayh

    State Memorial Service for Shane Warne: When and where to watch it?

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 RCB vs KKR Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head pitch weather probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, RCB vs KKR, Match Prediction: Kolkata aims to continue winning momentum

    Indian Premier LEague, IPl 2022, SRH vs RR: Rajasthan Royals hands SunRisers Hyderabad heavy defeat; here's how Twitter reacted-ayh

    IPl 2022, SRH vs RR: Rajasthan hands Hyderabad heavy defeat; here's how Twitter reacted

    Indian Premier LEague, IPL 2022, SRH vs RR, SunRisers Hyderabad-Rajasthan Royals: Kane Williamson dismissed in a close caught call; fans beg to differ-ayh

    IPL 2022, SRH vs RR: Williamson dismissed in a close caught call; fans beg to differ

    Recent Stories

    UP Board Class 12 English exam cancelled in 24 districts after paper leak gcw

    UP Board Class 12 English exam cancelled in 24 districts after paper leak

    Somy Ali, Salman Khan affair: When actress accused Aishwarya Rai for her breakup with Khan RBA

    Somy Ali, Salman Khan affair: Did actress accuse Aishwarya Rai for her breakup with Khan?

    5 legends sum up Shane Warne in one word at the spin legend's state memorial service snt

    5 legends sum up Shane Warne in one word at the spin legend's state memorial service

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: Is Seth Rollins likely to face Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 38 instead of Cody Rhodes?-ayh

    WWE: Is Seth Rollins likely to face Shane McMahon at WrestleMania 38?

    Want Shah Rukh Khan like abs Add this to your diet drb

    Want Shah Rukh Khan-like abs? Add this to your diet

    Recent Videos

    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Video Icon
    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Video Icon
    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA threat video-dnm

    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA ‘threat’ video

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022: GT's David Miller praises Hardik Pandya's captaincy after win over LSG snt

    IPL 2022: GT's David Miller praises Hardik Pandya's captaincy after win over LSG

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022: LSG's Ayush Badoni grateful to mentor Gambhir for backing him throughout snt

    IPL 2022: LSG's Ayush Badoni grateful to mentor Gambhir for backing him throughout

    Video Icon