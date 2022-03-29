Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Kohli admits he will be emotional for de Villiers if RCB wins title

    Royal Challengers Bangalore is hunting for its maiden title in IPL 2022. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli says he will be emotional for AB de Villiers if RCB wins the title.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Virat Kohli admits he will be emotional for AB de Villiers if Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB wins title-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Mar 29, 2022, 2:54 PM IST

    Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is one of three sides in the profitable Indian Premier League (IPL) who have been playing the tournament since its inception in 2008 but is yet to win the title. The IPL 2022 gives the side a new chance at success. Meanwhile, former skipper Virat Kohli has admitted that he will be emotional for RCB legend AB de Villiers if the side wins the elusive maiden title.

    De Villiers announced his retirement from professional cricket last year. His last IPL stint was with RCB, where he had a majestic term, scoring 4,491 runs in 156 matches at an average of 41.20. Kohli said that de Villiers would be the first thought that would come to his mind if RCB attained title success, and it would be kind of dedicating the victory to him.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    "The other day, it got me thinking that if we manage to win the title in the coming seasons, I would be very emotional about him [ABD] first. Rather than what I would experience after such hard work of so many years, I would think of him," an emotional Kohli was quoted as saying on RCB Bold Diaries.

    "It would still mean a lot to him even if he watched the game from home. He is a special human being as he has touched everyone, and we all can vouch for that. He has been amazing, and I don't think one person can say that AB de Villiers has not contributed to their lives in some way or the other," he added.

    ALSO READ: Did Virat Kohli miss out on having Jasprit Bumrah in RCB in IPL 2014?

    Speaking on his reaction after hearing de Villiers' retirement news, Kohli said that he and his wife Anushka Sharma were in utter shock. It all happened while he, Anushka and Team India were returning home from Dubai following its unsuccessful outing in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. However, he expressed that he had a hunch that it was coming during IPL 2021.

    "So, I knew something was brewing up. It was a bizarre feeling; I got very emotional. The voice note was very emotional for me when he said, 'Look, I don't have it in me anymore'. I have shared so many moments with him, highs and lows, everything we have been through, he was right next to me," concluded Kohli.

    Last Updated Mar 29, 2022, 2:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2022 SRH vs RR SunRisers Hyderabad-Rajasthan Royals Match Preview/Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi-ayh

    IPL 2022: SRH vs RR, Match Prediction - Familar foes eye winning start

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs LSG, Titans-Super Giants: All-round Gujarat scripts win over Lucknow on debut; fans go wild-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs LSG: All-round Gujarat scripts win over Lucknow on debut; fans go wild

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs LSG, Gujarat Titans-Lucknow Super Giants: Ayush Badoni slams half-century on debut; heres more about him-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs LSG: Ayush Badoni slams half-century on debut; here's more about him

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs LSG, Gujarat Titans-Lucknow Super Giants: Deepak Hooda slams a quickfire half-century; social media lauds-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs LSG: Hooda slams a quickfire half-century; social media lauds

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, GT vs LSG, Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants: Shubman Gill takes a screamer to dismiss Evin Lewis; fans in awe-ayh

    IPL 2022, GT vs LSG: Shubman Gill takes a screamer to dismiss Evin Lewis; fans in awe

    Recent Stories

    5 ways to stay hydrated during scorching summers gcw

    5 ways to stay hydrated during scorching summers

    Bhumi Pednekar shows off her toned legs in these pics; check out drb

    Bhumi Pednekar shows off her toned legs in these pics; check out

    kpop Will BTS drop from performing at Grammys 2022 drb

    Will BTS drop from performing at Grammys 2022?

    football Mesut Ozil Arsenal stint: 4 revelations made by former teammate Nacho Monreal snt

    Mesut Ozil's Arsenal stint: 4 revelations made by former teammate Nacho Monreal

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans GT Mohammed Shami credits Test cricket for recent success-ayh

    IPL 2022: Mohammed Shami credits Test cricket for recent success

    Recent Videos

    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA threat video-dnm

    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA ‘threat’ video

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022: GT's David Miller praises Hardik Pandya's captaincy after win over LSG snt

    IPL 2022: GT's David Miller praises Hardik Pandya's captaincy after win over LSG

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022: LSG's Ayush Badoni grateful to mentor Gambhir for backing him throughout snt

    IPL 2022: LSG's Ayush Badoni grateful to mentor Gambhir for backing him throughout

    Video Icon
    Karnataka hijab row: Student walks out of exam hall in Bagalkot; 39 miss exam in Mysuru-ycb

    Karnataka hijab row: Student walks out of exam hall in Bagalkot; 39 miss exam in Mysuru

    Video Icon
    Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022: Muslim students follow HC order, remove hijab and enter exam centers - ycb

    Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022: Muslim students follow HC order, remove hijab and enter exam centers

    Video Icon