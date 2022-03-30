IPL 2022, RCB vs KKR, Match Prediction: Kolkata aims to continue winning momentum

Match 6 of IPL 2022 will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders. While RCB eyes its first win of the season, KKR aims to continue the winning momentum.

It has been an entertaining start to the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Match 6 of the tournament will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and two-time former champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. While two teams have had a contrasting start, one will have the upper hand at the end of this tie as we present the match preview and predict the winner.

Current form

RCB was good with the bat in its opening game against Punjab Kings (PBKS). However, it failed to grasp the win while trying to defend the target. On the other hand, KKR did a brilliant job across departments, pulling off a surprise win over five-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Teams strengths and weaknesses

As for RCB, it is packed with a considerable amount of batters. But, its bowling department possesses some star players who can give the batters a tough time. Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood and Jason Behrendorff can draw the limelight.

FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

On the other hand, KKR is perfectly balanced. However, it can be considered slightly heavy in batting, with more superstars. Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Aaron Finch, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Mohammad Nabi, Sam Billings, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, and Pat Cummins could be the ones to turn things around.

Injury concerns and head-to-head

While no side has any injury concerns, KKR is without its Australian players for now. In 30 meetings between the two, KKR leads 17-13, while in 29 IPL clashes, KKR has a lead of 16-13. Of the 23 encounters in India, KKR is ahead 14-9, while it would be their first-ever clash in Navi Mumbai.

Weather and pitch report

As for the weather in Navi Mumbai, it would be hot, with the temperature likely to be between 24-38 degrees and 32% humidity. The pitch will likely stay even, with a little bit of an assist to spinners. Thanks to the dew factor, the toss would be a no-brainer for any skipper to prefer chasing.

ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - Kohli admits he will be emotional for de Villiers if RCB wins title

Probable XI

RCB: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj.

KKR: Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Sam Billings, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi and Varun Chakravarthy.

Fantasy XI

Batters: Kohli, Rahane (vc), du Plessis (c), Shreyas, Rana - Rahane and du Plessis will give the perfect start, with Kohli firing at number three, while Shreyas and Rana consolidate in the middle-order. Rahane's rise in form makes him the deputy of skipper du Plessis, who is in sensational form.

Wicketkeepers: Karthik, Rawat - Karthik showed some great form in the last game, and so did Rawat, marking the selection of both here.

All-rounder: Russell - He is the only man in form who can be relied upon in this department.

Bowlers: Umesh, Siraj, Chakravarthy - Chakravarthy is a must-have for his impactful spins, while Umesh and Siraj are off to a great start as pacers.

Match details

Date and day: March 30, 2022 (Wednesday)

Venue: DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai

Time: 7.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)

Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

Prediction: KKR wins; toss to play a vital role