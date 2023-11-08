Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar - Cricket fraternity lauds Glenn Maxwell's heroics against Afghanistan

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell's remarkable innings of unbeaten 201 runs against Afghanistan in the ODI World Cup 2023 has left the cricket fraternity in awe. Here's a look at how some of the biggest names in the sport reacted.

Australia's all-rounder, Glenn Maxwell, stunned the cricketing world with an extraordinary, unbeaten 201-run performance against Afghanistan in the ODI World Cup 2023 in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday, securing his team's spot in the semi-finals. His remarkable innings has left the cricket fraternity in awe. Virat Kohli, Maxwell's teammate at Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League, took to social media to express his admiration for Maxwell's incredible innings.

Kohli, familiar with Maxwell's prowess on the cricket field, lauded his exceptional performance, stating, "Only you could do this, freak @gmaxi_32" in an Instagram story.

Indian legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar called the innings the "best ODI knock". "A wonderful knock by @IZadran18to put Afghanistan in a good position. They started well in the 2nd half and played good cricket for 70 overs but the last 25 overs from @Gmaxi_32 was more than enough to change their fortune. From Max pressure to Max performance! This has been the best ODI knock I've seen in my life. #AUSvAFG," wrote Sachin on X.

"2022, MCG 2023, Wankhede Two of the greatest knocks in a chase you'll ever see #PlayBold #ViratKohli #GlennMaxwell@imVkohli @Gmaxi_32," wrote RCB on X.

England's all-rounder, Ben Stokes, expressed his amazement at the outstanding performance of his arch-rivals, acknowledging their dominance after a considerable period of pressure from the Afghanistan bowlers.

Stokes wrote, "My goodness Maxi."

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag also lauded the Australian for batting like "a man possessed".

"Saw this coming. 200 in a run-chase, One of the all time great one day innings by Maxwell. @Gmaxi_32 was a man possessed and great support by @patcummins30. An innings to remember for a long long time. #AUSvsAFG," Sehwag wrote on X.

"It was an honor witnessing this mental & physical genius of @Gmaxi_32. Its one of all-time great ODI innings. #AUSvsAFG," wrote former Pakistani speedster Shoaib Akhtar.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan also rated Maxwell's innings as the best ODI innings. "The GREATEST ODI innings of time @Gmaxi_32.. You could say the GREATEST innings of all time .. #CWC2023 #India," he wrote on X.

Gautam Gambhir, the former Indian opener also posted, "Un-freakin-believable! #Maxwell."

Here's a look at some of the other reactions:

Maxwell, in response to the overwhelming support and messages he received after his sensational knock, expressed gratitude on Twitter (formerly known as X). He also highlighted the exceptional contribution of his teammate Pat Cummins while apologizing for declining a couple of messages, citing his need to return to his responsibilities as a father.

"Pretty overwhelmed with all the Thank you so much to everyone that has sent messages. @patcummins30 was amazing out there! Sorry I knocked back a couple Time to get back to dad duties," Maxwell wrote.

Despite his outstanding performance, Maxwell acknowledged that he was given a couple of lifelines by Afghanistan fielders, admitting that it would have been ideal to have had a chanceless innings. Reflecting on the match, he explained the challenges faced on the field due to the heat and shared insights into his approach during the game, emphasizing the importance of staying positive and sticking to the batting plans.

"It was hot while fielding today, I haven't done a lot of exercise in the heat, it got a hold on me today. I wanted to stay back and get some movement (on my legs). Not too much (when asked about plans at 92/7), just stick to the batting plans as much as possible, for me, still be positive, still look to play my shots, that LBW, it was going just above (the stumps), probably that made me be more proactive. A hint of swing and nip (off the surface), as it happens here under lights, they bowled beautifully to exploit that.

"It would have been nice if it was a chanceless knock, but I had my chances, to make the most of it tonight was something I can be proud of. Amazing, after the first two games, people were quick to write us off. The belief was always there (as a team), after today, it would have gone a bit higher," he said in the post-match presentation ceremony.