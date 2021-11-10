Virat Kohli daughter rape threat case: 23-year-old arrested from Hyderabad

Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika was subject to rape threats during the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup. In the meantime, a man from Hyderabad has been arrested for the same.

The Indian cricket team endured a tough time in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The side failed to qualify for the semis after suffering losses to arch-rival Pakistan and New Zealand in the Super 12 stage, while wins in the subsequent three matches did not help the side.

Following India loss to Pakistan, seamer Mohammed Shami was subject to communal hatred. In comparison, team skipper Virat Kohli had defended Shami and called the abusers a bunch of 'spineless people', while one of the fans did not take it on a good note, as he went on to target the former's nine-month-old daughter and issued rape threats to her.

The same screenshot went viral, as the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) compelled the Delhi Police to file a First Information Report (FIR) and launch an investigation. A week since, a Hyderabadi man has been arrested on the same by the Mumbai Police, reports NDTV. The man named Ramnagesh Srinivas Akubathini is 23 years old and ostensibly changed the name of his Twitter handle to an Urdu name to pretend to be a Pakistani.

Currently, he has been taken to Mumbai, where he would further be interrogated. At the same time, charges would be pressed against him before being presented in court, where he would probably undergo a trial. As per the cops, he happened to be a software engineer and had seemingly worked for a food delivery app in the recent past.

"Attacking someone over their religion is the most pathetic thing one can do as a human. That is a very sacred and personal thing. People take out their frustration because they have no understanding of what we do. We're playing on the field. We're not a bunch of spineless people on social media," Kohli had said back then to defend Shami.