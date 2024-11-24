Make your scooter eco-friendly: Convert your scooter to CNG for just Rs 15,000

With the increasing demand for electric and CNG vehicles as alternatives to petrol vehicles in the country, learn how you can convert your scooter to a CNG scooter for just Rs 15,000.

Honda Activa CNG: Indian customers prefer CNG and electric two-wheelers over petrol-powered vehicles. Recently, Bajaj launched its first CNG bike with a range of around 330 km. This bike is a great choice for those struggling with rising fuel prices.

CNG Scooter If you're considering a Honda scooter, you'll be happy to know you can add a CNG kit to your Activa. While Honda hasn't officially launched a CNG scooter, Lovato offers a CNG kit for the Activa, claiming 100 km mileage. CNG currently costs Rs 37-Rs 48 per kg.

Affordable Scooter The CNG kit for your Activa costs just Rs15,000. With CNG significantly cheaper than petrol, the company claims you can recoup this cost within a year.

CNG Kit Installation CNG kit installation takes about 4 hours. You can run your scooter on both CNG and petrol, offering flexibility.

