Make your scooter eco-friendly: Convert your scooter to CNG for just Rs 15,000

With the increasing demand for electric and CNG vehicles as alternatives to petrol vehicles in the country, learn how you can convert your scooter to a CNG scooter for just Rs 15,000.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 24, 2024, 11:35 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 24, 2024, 11:35 AM IST

CNG Scooter

Honda Activa CNG: Indian customers prefer CNG and electric two-wheelers over petrol-powered vehicles. Recently, Bajaj launched its first CNG bike with a range of around 330 km. This bike is a great choice for those struggling with rising fuel prices.

article_image2

CNG Scooter

CNG Scooter

If you're considering a Honda scooter, you'll be happy to know you can add a CNG kit to your Activa. While Honda hasn't officially launched a CNG scooter, Lovato offers a CNG kit for the Activa, claiming 100 km mileage. CNG currently costs Rs 37-Rs 48 per kg.

article_image3

CNG Scooter

Affordable Scooter

The CNG kit for your Activa costs just Rs15,000. With CNG significantly cheaper than petrol, the company claims you can recoup this cost within a year.

article_image4

CNG Scooter

CNG Kit Installation

CNG kit installation takes about 4 hours. You can run your scooter on both CNG and petrol, offering flexibility.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

COSTECH and Easygo collaborate to set up 2000 EV charging stations in Kerala anr

COSTECH and Easygo collaborate to set up 2,000 EV charging stations in Kerala

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru vkp

Mitsubushi group set to invest Rs 400 crore in cooling solutions facility near Bengaluru

Safety matters! Things to keep in mind while using hydraulic vehicles and joysticks anr

Safety matters! Things to keep in mind while using hydraulic vehicles and joysticks

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 REVEALED! Launch on November 11; Check features, engine and more gcw

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 REVEALED! Launch on November 11; Check features, engine and more

Diwali 2024: Mercedes, BMW, Audi and more luxury cars offer heavy discount; check price RBA

Diwali 2024: Mercedes, BMW, Audi and more luxury cars offer heavy discount; check price

Recent Stories

Pakistani Influencer Mathira calls leaked sex video fake, claims AI manipulated the clips to target her NTI

Pakistani Influencer Mathira calls leaked s*x videos fake, claims AI manipulated the clips to target her

Caught on camera: Varanasi cop thrashed by mob after car hits auto, his family waited inside (WATCH) gcw

Caught on camera: Varanasi cop thrashed by mob after car hits auto, his family waited inside (WATCH)

Mahakumbh 2025: Dharm Dhwajas hoisted by prestigious Sanyasi Akharas at Prayagraj gcw

Mahakumbh 2025: Dharm Dhwajas hoisted by prestigious Sanyasi Akharas at Prayagraj

Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar visit Golden Temple before starting next schedule of their movie NTI

Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar visit Golden Temple before starting next schedule of their movie

Retirement Planning: How to Earn 8 Crores with a 25k Salary

How to save Rs 8 crore even with a modest salary?

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon