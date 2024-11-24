Video shows nurse carrying Congress MLA's footwear at Tamil Nadu hospital, sparks outrage (WATCH)

The footage shows a nurse picking up footwear and placing it near the feet of Mayiladuthurai Congress MLA S Rajakumar, and has drawn sharp criticism.

Video shows nurse carrying Congress MLA's footwear at Tamil Nadu hospital, sparks outrage (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 24, 2024, 11:38 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 24, 2024, 11:38 AM IST

A video from a government hospital in Tamil Nadu has gone viral, igniting widespread backlash on social media. The footage shows a nurse picking up footwear and placing it near the feet of Mayiladuthurai Congress MLA S Rajakumar, and has drawn sharp criticism.

The incident reportedly unfolded during the MLA's visit to the Kuthalam Government Hospital in Mayiladuthurai district last Friday. The video quickly gained traction, with political leaders and users expressing outrage over the act, which many perceived as demeaning.

BJP Tamil Nadu coordinator H Raja shared the video on X (formerly Twitter), lambasting the Congress MLA for allegedly instructing the nurse to handle his footwear. 

"We have all seen videos of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitating sanitation workers, washing their feet, but here in Mayiladuthurai, Rajakumar, a Congress MLA, made the nurse on duty pick up his footwear and place it near his feet. This is highly condemnable. Sonia Gandhi never taught Congress functionaries how to respect women, it seems," Raja wrote on X.

Congress MLA clarifies

MLA S Rajakumar, however, has strongly denied the accusations, dismissing them as politically motivated. Speaking to The Times of India, he explained the situation, "I went to Kuthalam govt hospital to inspect ongoing construction work on the hospital premises. During the inspection, when I was about to enter the operation theatre, as per rules, I removed my usual slipper and was about to wear footwear kept at the entrance, which is meant for people entering the operation theatre, and a nurse voluntarily took that footwear and put it down."

The Congress legislator further asserted, "I never forced anyone to take that slipper. I have huge respect for healthcare workers. Some people are doing cheap politics by cropping a particular portion of that video and spreading false information."

Also read: West Bengal HORROR! Mob attacks nurses, ransacks Kolkata hospital after patient dies of cardiac arrest (WATCH)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Caught on camera: Varanasi cop thrashed by mob after car hits auto, his family waited inside (WATCH) gcw

Caught on camera: Varanasi cop thrashed by mob after car hits auto, his family waited inside (WATCH)

Mahakumbh 2025: Dharm Dhwajas hoisted by prestigious Sanyasi Akharas at Prayagraj gcw

Mahakumbh 2025: Dharm Dhwajas hoisted by prestigious Sanyasi Akharas at Prayagraj

'History will never forgive him': Sanjay Raut blames ex-CJI Chandrachud for MVA's loss in Maharashtra (WATCH) shk

'History will never forgive him': Sanjay Raut blames ex-CJI Chandrachud for MVA's loss in Maharashtra (WATCH)

Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-678 November 24 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more

Kerala Lottery Results LIVE | Akshaya AK-678 November 24 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more

Delhi air quality dips: 'Very poor' AQI surge in nebulizer sales, one-third for children gcw

Delhi air quality dips: 'Very poor' AQI surge in nebulizer sales, one-third for children

Recent Stories

Pakistani Influencer Mathira calls leaked sex video fake, claims AI manipulated the clips to target her NTI

Pakistani Influencer Mathira calls leaked s*x videos fake, claims AI manipulated the clips to target her

Caught on camera: Varanasi cop thrashed by mob after car hits auto, his family waited inside (WATCH) gcw

Caught on camera: Varanasi cop thrashed by mob after car hits auto, his family waited inside (WATCH)

Mahakumbh 2025: Dharm Dhwajas hoisted by prestigious Sanyasi Akharas at Prayagraj gcw

Mahakumbh 2025: Dharm Dhwajas hoisted by prestigious Sanyasi Akharas at Prayagraj

Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar visit Golden Temple before starting next schedule of their movie NTI

Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar visit Golden Temple before starting next schedule of their movie

Retirement Planning: How to Earn 8 Crores with a 25k Salary

How to save Rs 8 crore even with a modest salary?

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon