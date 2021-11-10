  • Facebook
    Virat Kohli's farewell to former coach Ravi Shastri will touch your hearts

    After India's unsuccessful campaign in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, the tenure of Ravi Shastri and his coaching staff has come to an end, as Virat Kohli has bid an emotional farewell to them.

    Team Newsable
    Jaipur, First Published Nov 10, 2021, 1:11 PM IST
    Former champion India did not have a fruitful outing in the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup, as it failed to make it to the semis and finished third in Group 2's Super 12 table. Consequently, the early exit also ended Virat Kohli's stint as T20I skipper, while Ravi Shastri and co, too, have completed their stint as the side's coaches.

    As Shastri and co depart, it brings an end to their four-year stint, especially Shastri's, along with Kohli. India had been under Shastri's guidance since 2017, as the side scaled numerous top heights, including rising to number one in Tests and defeating Australia twice in Test series Down Under.

    Meanwhile, Kohli has expressed gratitude to Shastri and co and wished them well for their future endeavours. In an emotional social media post, Kohli thanked the group for the memories and the exciting journey, besides acclaiming their contribution to the team, promising that all the boys would cherish their enrichment.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    "Thank you for all the memories and the amazing journey we've had as a team with you all. Your contribution has been immense and will always be remembered in Indian cricket history. Wish you the best moving forward in life. Until next time ⭐🤝," he captioned, besides sharing three pictures with them all.

    Shastri would now be replaced by Rahul Dravid as the new head coach of Team India, while the latter takes up the duties from November 17, starting with the home series against New Zealand, comprising three T20Is and a couple of Tests. He would also have a grave task to help the side win in the upcoming crucial tour of South Africa next month.

    Meanwhile, with Kohli relinquishing his T20I captaincy duties, Rohit Sharma has taken over the reins, as he would be leading the side in the format against the Kiwis. In contrast, KL Rahul has been bestowed with vice-captaincy duties. Also, Kohli has decided to skip the T20Is against NZ, while his participation in the Tests is also uncertain, as he looks to keep himself fresh for the Proteas tour.

    Last Updated Nov 10, 2021, 1:11 PM IST
