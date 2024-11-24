Kanguva OTT Release: When and where to watch Suriya, Bobby Deol's starring movie

Suriya's Kanguva, directed by Siruthai Siva, is reportedly heading to OTT platforms due to its underwhelming theatrical performance.

Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 24, 2024, 11:38 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 24, 2024, 11:38 AM IST

Kanguva

Kanguva, one of the most anticipated Tamil films of 2024, directed by Siruthai Siva and starring Suriya, released on November 14th after two years of hard work. Touted as Kollywood's first pan-India film, Kanguva was released with much fanfare, with expectations of it becoming the first Kollywood film to gross 1000 crores. However, these expectations were dashed on the very first day of its release.

Suriya in Kanguva

Released amidst high expectations, Kanguva faced severe criticism due to its flawed screenplay. Excessive noise levels throughout the film also led to complaints from viewers about earaches. The pre-release hype created by the film crew contributed significantly to the backlash and trolling.

Kanguva Movie

Suriya had stated that the film would be 'like fire.' Producer Gnanavel Raja went a step further, predicting a 2000 crore collection. At the audio launch, he even invited fans to attend Kanguva's success celebration in December at the same Nehru Stadium, using their entry tickets. Fans, swayed by this hype, flocked to theaters. Disappointed by the film's failure to live up to the hype, they resorted to heavy trolling.

 

Kanguva OTT Release

Made on a budget of approximately 350 crores, Kanguva saw a good opening day collection but experienced a steep decline in subsequent days, leading to its removal from most theaters within a week. The recently released Niraingal Moonru is enjoying a good reception and has replaced Kanguva in many theaters.

Kanguva OTT Release Update

With its theatrical run washed out, Kanguva is now set for an OTT release. Except for the Hindi version, the film is expected to release on OTT platforms in the second week of December. The Hindi version is slated for a January release. Amazon Prime has reportedly acquired the OTT rights for 100 crores.

 

