Viral Video: MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant play pickleball on floating court in Dubai after IPL 2024 auction

While MS Dhoni didn't join the Chennai Super Kings at the IPL 2024 auction, he was present in Dubai, closely monitoring the proceedings. After the auction concluded, Dhoni was spotted engaging in a game of pickleball with Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant on a water-floating court on Tuesday.

In a captivating display at the Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction in Dubai, Rishabh Pant took center stage alongside the Delhi Capitals' top brass, including head coach Ricky Ponting and Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly. This marked a significant public appearance for Pant since his last sighting during an IPL 2023 match, as the young wicketkeeper recovers from injuries sustained in a life-threatening road accident in December 2022.

Later in the day, a viral video surfaced, showcasing Pant spending time on a pickleball court with one of his idols, MS Dhoni. The duo engaged in a friendly match at an indoor court, with Pant earning cheers for a spectacular overhead smash that caught Dhoni by surprise.

Despite not participating in the auction, MS Dhoni received a warm welcome at the airport upon his arrival in the city on the same day. Dhoni's presence added to the excitement surrounding the event, setting the stage for his upcoming stint with the Chennai Super Kings.

The camaraderie between Pant and Dhoni extends beyond the pickleball court, with recent gatherings during Diwali celebrations and dinner at Dhoni's residence, where they were joined by Suresh Raina and RP Singh. Sakshi Singh Dhoni shared vibrant photos from their festive celebrations, capturing the festive spirit.

Rishabh Pant, recovering from the aftermath of a car crash, is anticipated to make a comeback to competitive action in IPL 2024. The star wicketkeeper-batsman, absent from IPL 2023 and the ODI World Cup, had overseen the Delhi Capitals' camp in Kolkata earlier in the year.

Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly expressed confidence in Pant's return, stating, "Rishabh Pant is in good shape. He will play from next season." Pant has been diligently sharing glimpses of his intense rehabilitation sessions, indicating his determination to return to action promptly. The plan involves Pant participating in a few competitive games before making a full-fledged return to the IPL, with careful consideration given to managing his workload.

As the cricket fraternity eagerly awaits Pant's return, the IPL mini-auction and his pickleball rendezvous with Dhoni add an extra layer of excitement to the unfolding narrative of Pant's comeback journey.