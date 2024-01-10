Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Tragic incident in Mumbai: 52-year-old cricketer dies after ball from another match hits his head

    A 52-year-old man lost his life while fielding in a cricket match at Dadkar Maidan in Matunga on Monday afternoon. The tragic incident occurred when a ball from an adjacent pitch hit him on the head.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 10, 2024, 11:25 AM IST

    In a devastating turn of events at Dadkar Maidan in Matunga, Mumbai, a 52-year-old man lost his life while fielding during a cricket match on Monday afternoon. The victim, identified as Jayesh Sawala, was struck on the head by a ball that flew in from an adjacent pitch, leading to his untimely demise.

    The incident occurred during a match at Dadkar Maidan, where Sawala was fielding with his back turned to a batsman playing at the nearby Dadar Parsi Colony Sporting Club ground. Witnesses reported that the ball hit Sawala on the back, behind his ear, causing him to collapse. He was promptly rushed to the hospital, but unfortunately, he was declared dead upon arrival.

    The matches were part of the Kutchhi Visa Oswal Vikas Legend Cup, a T20 tournament catering to participants aged 50 and above. It is not uncommon for multiple cricket matches to take place simultaneously at the same ground due to space constraints in the city. While injuries during these matches have been reported in the past, this marks the first instance of a fatality.

    The police have filed an accidental death report and ordered an autopsy, although they suspect no foul play in the tragic incident. The body was later handed over to the grieving family. The medical officer at Lion Tarachand Hospital stated that Sawala was brought in dead at around 5 pm.

    The cricketing community mourns the loss of a fellow enthusiast, emphasizing the need for increased safety measures during matches to prevent such unfortunate incidents in the future. The incident serves as a somber reminder of the risks associated with the beloved sport and the importance of prioritizing player safety.

